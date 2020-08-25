The first teaser for The Batman dropped this past weekend at DC FanDome. It started acceptable enough; duct tape, Nirvana’s “Something in the Way,” and a riddle read by James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright)—fitting for this detective noir story. A minute passed, showing us multiple murders (one of which is the mayor of Gotham), Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman, and then, at the 1:36 mark, an unsuspecting gang member asked ‘The Patman,” “Who the hell are you supposed to be?” What followed was a bombardment of fisticuffs that would give even Ray Rice pause…and the answer: I’m vengeance.

Matt Reeves’ The Batman exists within the vein of Batman: Year Two; Bruce Wayne is in his second year making a name for himself as Batman. He’s young, raw, and furious, not unlike members of his iconic Rogues Gallery. The film will also feature Selina Kyle and Oswald Cobblepot’s origin stories (Catwoman and the Penguin, respectively). The latter, played by a prosthetics-clad Colin Farrell, can be seen in The Batman’s teaser. However, many fans didn’t catch this because the Irish native was plump, balding, and completely unrecognizable. Thankfully, his makeup artist confirmed it:

There may have been no Bat-signal or appearances by Andy Serkis’ Alfred Pennyworth (outside of one line) and John Turturro’s Carmine Falcone, but the trailer gave us confirmation that Paul Dano’s Riddler is the main antagonist, a look at the batmobile, and one hell of a Batman. Pretty impressive considering only 25-30 percent of the movie has been filmed at this point.

In Patman, we pray, Amen.