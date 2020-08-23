Culture / Entertainment

RANKED! The Best Batmans, From Adam West to Robert Pattinson

by Nick Perkins

He is vengeance. He is the night. Batman is…emotionally unstable because he hasn’t actually confronted and worked through the trauma he experienced as a child, so it’s easier to react with anger and project his feelings onto those whom he feels are morally inferior to him, even though his own morals are questionable at best and he wears a mask to hide the fact that, underneath all the mystery and anger, he is still just a little boy who misses his mom and dad.

For 80-plus years, Batman has been waging a war on the criminal underbelly of Gotham City. He started out as a comic book hero, but quickly transcended that medium and made his way into movie serials, breakfast cereals, television shows, animated series, and much, much more. For many, though, their introduction to The Dark Knight came via the silver screen. When Batman ’89 came out in, um, 1989, theatergoers flocked to, um, theaters to see what Tim Burton, the director, could do with the caped crusader. He did not disappoint and, since that summer back in ’89, Batman has stood atop the film industry like it was a gargoyle at midnight.

As of this writing, Batman has appeared in 11 movies, with varying degrees of success. Some of the movies have been good, others have been Batman and Robin. Still, any actor who has donned the cape and cowl considered it an honor and now, as Robert Pattinson prepares to take up the mantle of the Bat, we thought it an opportune time to discuss those who have come before him. These are the best Batmans, ranked!

Cover Photo: Warner Bros. 

