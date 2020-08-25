‘Raised by Wolves’: New Ridley Scott Series Looks Like ‘Prometheus’ Meets ‘The Three Little Pigs’ on Tinder

“Does anyone know the story of The Three Little Pigs? The first little pig built a house out of straw, the second little pig built a house out of sticks, and the third little pig built a house out of stone. One day, a big bad wolf came along…” You know the rest.

So began the first trailer for HBO Max’s new Ridley Scott-produced series—a female android introducing a group of children to the classic folktale. With its Alien/Prometheus aesthetic and a vague feeling of existential terror, Raised by Wolves is exactly the TV-MA sci-fi/fairy tale hybrid we’ve been waiting for. What could we learn from such a thing? For one, Travis Fimmel aka Ragnar Lothbrok has finally found himself a life post-Vikings. The second trailer shows us even more of the series:

Created by Aaron Guzikowski, Raised by Wolves follows two androids (Father and Mother) responsible for raising human children on a mysterious planet after the destruction of Earth. Eventually, the human colonies become divided due to religious differences and the androids realize that, well, humanity is a bitch.

If you were ever wondering what it would look like if Prometheus met The Three Little Pigs on Tinder, enjoyed a blissful honeymoon period (which eventually eroded), began to resent one another, and began hate-[expletive] because it was the only sensible catharsis they could find (totally a paraphrase from Deadpool), and accidentally conceived a child, Raised by Wolves appears to be the answer.

Raised by Wolves debuts Sept. 3 on HBO Max.

Yes, we will be renewing our HBO subscriptions.

