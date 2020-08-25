Culture / Entertainment

‘Raised by Wolves’: New Ridley Scott Series Looks Like ‘Prometheus’ Meets ‘The Three Little Pigs’ on Tinder

by Josh Plainse

“Does anyone know the story of The Three Little Pigs? The first little pig built a house out of straw, the second little pig built a house out of sticks, and the third little pig built a house out of stone. One day, a big bad wolf came along…” You know the rest. 

So began the first trailer for HBO Max’s new Ridley Scott-produced series—a female android introducing a group of children to the classic folktale. With its Alien/Prometheus aesthetic and a vague feeling of existential terror, Raised by Wolves is exactly the TV-MA sci-fi/fairy tale hybrid we’ve been waiting for. What could we learn from such a thing? For one, Travis Fimmel aka Ragnar Lothbrok has finally found himself a life post-Vikings. The second trailer shows us even more of the series:

Created by Aaron Guzikowski, Raised by Wolves follows two androids (Father and Mother) responsible for raising human children on a mysterious planet after the destruction of Earth. Eventually, the human colonies become divided due to religious differences and the androids realize that, well, humanity is a bitch. 

If you were ever wondering what it would look like if Prometheus met The Three Little Pigs on Tinder, enjoyed a blissful honeymoon period (which eventually eroded), began to resent one another, and began hate-[expletive] because it was the only sensible catharsis they could find (totally a paraphrase from Deadpool), and accidentally conceived a child,  Raised by Wolves appears to be the answer.

Raised by Wolves debuts Sept. 3 on HBO Max. 

Yes, we will be renewing our HBO subscriptions. 

Cover Photo: HBO Max

The One: Bill & Ted Face the Theaters This August, New Trailer Shows Keanu Doesn’t Do Sequel Flops

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

Mandatory Staff Picks: Top 10 TV Shows For Binging Their First Season (That You Can Successfully Stop After)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram