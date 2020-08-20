2020 in a Nutshell: The Cardi B and Carole Baskin Feud Is the Real-Time Reality Show Getting Us Through the Days

Photos: YouTube and Netflix

In the early days of the COVID-19 pause, it seemed like everyone in the world was streaming the Netflix docuseries Tiger King. The show delved into the strange world of a man named Joe Exotic, his big cat sanctuary, feuds with other big cat enthusiasts, and a murder-for-hire plot. One of Mr. Exotic’s main antagonists in the docuseries (and in real life) was Carole Baskin, the owner of the Tampa, Florida-based Big Cat Rescue and a well-known animal rights activist. But, in recent weeks, instead of making headlines for feuding with Joe Exotic, she’s got beef with rapper Cardi B.

It all started when Baskin criticized the music video for the song “WAP” with Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for its use of big cats. She made an assumption that the big cats used in the video were likely procured from one of the shadier companies and were likely abused to make them be able to stand in front of a green screen while dancers twerked around them.

Cardi didn’t like that. That’s when the artist most known for “Bodak Yellow” went from zero to 100 in one second when she insinuated that Baskin killed her husband and fed him to tigers.

If you didn’t see the docuseries, you might be shocked by this seemingly random accusation. But it’s actually explored in the show. Baskin’s husband Don Lewis disappeared in 1997 and has never been seen since, leading many (including the show’s producers) to believe that she killed him and fed his body to her tigers to get rid of the evidence.

Whether or not that’s true will likely never been known. But all we can say is that we love this strange feud. A reality show villain and an acclaimed rapper beefing definitely sums up this very strange year.

