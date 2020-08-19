Baby Legend! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Announce ‘Quarantine Surprise’ Pregnancy, Explains How Her Boobs Are So Big After Implant Removal

Don’t say nothing good ever came out of quarantine. For John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, lockdown proved to be a very fruitful time. The couple recently revealed that they are expecting their third child together! Legend, who has called the pregnancy a “quarantine surprise,” included Teigen’s growing bump in his new music video “Wild.”

Photo: YouTube

Why is their new “whoops” baby such a big deal? Because to conceive their son, Miles, and daughter, Luna, the couple had to turn to IVF. The likelihood of natural conception was low. “For many years now, I’ve taken pregnancy tests almost every month, praying to see a positive one day. Just wishful thinking. I never had a positive before,” Teigen said in a recent tweet thread. “But what they say so often can be true. When you give up on trying, life has a way of surprising you.”

Life surprised the couple on the morning of Legend’s Bigger Love album release, when Teigen took a pregnancy test and it was positive.

The pregnancy announcement also explains why Teigen’s boobs are “still huge” (her words) despite surgery to remove her breast implants. Teigen herself didn’t even make this connection initially; in fact, she was unknowingly pregnant when she went under the knife.

“I did the routine pregnancy test you do before surgery. It said negative,” Teigen explained. When she found out she was with child a few weeks after surgery, “we prayed to the boob surgery gods that everything would be okay,” she said.

It appears the couple’s prayers were answered. Teigen is now three months along, and showed off her growing belly on social media. “Look at this third baby shit,” she said.

Given all the couple had to overcome bring another being into the world, this baby is definitely going to be a legend.

