Rich People Problems! Musician Kane Brown Calls Police After Getting Lost on His Own Property, Can’t Get ‘One Thing Right’

Imagine having such a big backyard that you could literally get lost in it. Well, that’s the kind of rich people problems country artist Kane Brown has. Two years ago, the musician purchased a home on a 30-acre property surrounded by 3,000 acres of land. He decided to explore his new surroundings with a friend and the friend’s girlfriend, so he told his wife he’d be back in 30 minutes. Then they got lost.

“Thirty minutes turned into three hours it started raining turned dark and dropped to 40 degrees,” Brown said.

He didn’t have his phone and his friend’s phone was down to 7 percent battery. GPS kept directing the group towards cliffs, so Brown called his neighbor and fellow musician Ryan Upchurch.

“Me and my brother and a couple of my friends went there into the woods we’ve never even been in our life, I had to get GPS even to go to his house,” Upchurch explained. “We ended up finding him in the woods, because me and my brother, you know, we know how like look for trails recently ridden on and s— like that. So we found him. But we run out of gas. We ran out of cell phone service, too. We got lost in the woods with him.”

Things took a serious turn when Brown’s friend’s girlfriend, who has asthma, started “freaking out.” So they called the police to rescue them.

But wait – it gets worse! Upchurch’s buddies were riding around the area on an off-road vehicle and someone started shooting at them, so when the police arrived, they thought they were under attack. Luckily, Brown’s group was able to convince the cops that they weren’t armed, and they were taken safely home.

While the internet of course got a good laugh out of this story (as did we), Upchurch insists it could happen to anyone. “When you’re in pitch black and your eyeballs are open and you can’t even see your hand in front of your face, and you’re on thousands of acres that you’ve never even been on before, it’s kinda hard to find your way out,” he said in an Instagram post. “Just sayin’. It’s obvious some of y’all never been lost in the woods before, but if you get dropped in thousands of acres blind as f— in a place you ain’t never been in before, probably gonna get lost.”

View this post on Instagram Just sayin A post shared by Upchurch (@ryanupchurch) on Aug 6, 2020 at 4:42pm PDT

We can only hope that someday we’ll be rich enough to get lost on our own property. Until then, the chances of being stranded on the postage stamp of grass we call a backyard are pretty slim.

Cover Photo: Kane Brown (Facebook)

MORE NEWS:

1/7 Mandatory Inspire: Celebrities Who Stand Up to Help the Black Community in Wake of George Floyd For more good news, click here. Photo: Rich Fury / Staff (Getty Images)

2/7 LeBron James Joins Other Black Athletes, Entertainers to Form Voting Rights Group For more good news, click here. Cover Photo: Icon Sports Wire / Contributor (Getty Images)



3/7 The Mandatory Guide to Being a Supportive White Guy For more good news, click here. Photo: Hollie Adams / Stringer (Getty Images)

4/7 The Pride Community Teams Up With Black Lives Matter For Ultimate Power Punch, Lord Help You If You’re Not a Supporter For more good news, click here. Photo: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)



5/7 Breweries Collaborate on 'Black Is Beautiful' Brew (And the Best Black-Owned Breweries to Patronize Right Now) For more good news, click here. Photo: David Lees (Getty Images)

6/7 Trevor Noah’s ‘Between the Scenes’ Video Explaining Black Reparations to a White Man Will Clear Everything Up For You For more good news, click here. Photo: Rich Fury / Staff (Getty Images)



7/7 Loving Dad Plays Food Critic to Baby Daughter’s Play Kitchen, Supports Local Black Business For more good news, click here. Photo: Instagram/christopher_kyle

You’ve got to be kidding: Elon Musk and Grimes Join the List of Celebrities With Terrible Names For Their Kids

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.