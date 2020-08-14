Chrissy Teigen Posts Topless Selfie, Says Boobs Are ‘Still Huge’ Despite Having Implants Removed

Chrissy Teigen’s breasts are getting a lot of press this year. The former model has been publicly discussing her distaste for her large mammaries for months. In June, her complaints culminated in surgery to have her implants removed.

Now, the mother of two is letting it all hang out – and claims her boobs are still too huge. In an Instagram story, the 34-year-old filmed herself topless. She stood before a mirror, rocked her hips back and forth, and repeated “Versace, Versace, Versace.” We’re not sure what she was referring to – perhaps the brand of her black leggings? Because last time we checked, the Italian designer does not do breasts.

Over a series of Instagram stories, Teigen laid out her chest-related regrets.

“I did not expect that [my breasts] would still be this large.”

“My boobs are too low.”

“Yes, they’re still huge.”

Apparently, she’s now considering having a second surgery done to make them even smaller (much to the chagrin of admirers everywhere).

Let’s hope it’s the final chapter in what has been an ongoing self-improvement saga since Teigen was 20, when she first got implants. “It was more for a swimsuit thing,” Teigen told Glamour UK earlier this year. “I thought if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed.”

There are plenty of people that’d disagree with you there, Chrissy, but by all means, you do you. Just keep us in the loop.

