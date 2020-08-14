Mandatory Good News: Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Launches School to Shape Next Generation of Musical Artists and Entrepreneurs

Jay-Z’s legacy won’t consist solely of rap albums. No, the musical artist otherwise known as Mr. Beyoncé is laying the groundwork for the next generation of music, sports, and entertainment stars.

Jay-Z’s company Roc Nation is launching the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at Long Island University in his hometown of Brooklyn, New York. The school will feature undergraduate degrees in entrepreneurship, music, music technology, production, and sports management. Students will start classes in the fall of 2021 and one-quarter of those enrolled will receive Roc Nation Hope Scholarships, which will provide a full ride plus mentorship and support.

The curriculum will be taught by professors, of course, but guest lecturers and artists – who you know will be amazing if they’re connected to Jay-Z – will also be visiting. Hands-on internships will round out students’ educations.

“We’re excited that the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment will provide unique insight, knowledge and experiences for students and introduce the world to the next generation of unmatched talent,” Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez said in a press release. She called the new educational collaboration a “true investment in our community.”

LIU President Dr. Kimberly Cline described the school as “an unprecedented educational resource that opens up the entertainment and sports world to a new and eager generation.”

We call it really freakin’ cool.

Jay-Z isn’t the first celebrity to open a school – LeBron James beat him to it by a few years – but this sounds like a golden opportunity for aspiring athletes, musical artists, and business people to get their foot in the door. We can’t wait to see what the future alumni do with their degrees.

Cover Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer (Getty Images)

