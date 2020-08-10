Long Live John Wick: Keanu Reeves to Film 4th and 5th Films Back-to-Back

John Wick, your favorite badass Keanu Reeves character, will live to see another day. And another sequel, totaling five. (But who’s counting?) Lionsgate, the studio bankrolling the action-packed franchise, has confirmed John Wick 5 is happening. Reeves will have his work cut out for him, though, as both John Wick 4 and John Wick 5 are filming back-to-back.

Sadly, fans will have to wait a long time to see the fruits of the actor’s labor. John Wick 4 won’t be out in theaters (if those still exist) until Memorial Day weekend of 2022. One of the reasons behind the delay? Reeves is shooting The Matrix 4. (Is there any more in-demand actor in Hollywood right now? We think not.)

So what’s in store for the widower hitman? Director Chad Stahelski hinted that it won’t end well in an expletive-laced interview with IndieWire.

“John may survive all this shit, but at the end of it, there’s no happy ending. He’s got nowhere to go. Honestly, I challenge you right now, here’s a question to you: How do you fucking want me to end it? Do you think he’s going to ride off into the fucking sunset?” he asked. “He’s killed 300 fucking people and he’s just going to [walk away], everything’s OK? He’s just going to fall in love with a love interest? If you’re this fucking guy, if this guy really exist[ed], how is this guy’s day going to end? He’s fucked for the rest of his life. It’s just a matter of time.”

No matter how Wick’s story ends, we’ll be eagerly awaiting the opportunity to witness it on the big screen.

