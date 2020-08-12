Culture / Entertainment
Harry

Harry Styles Rocking Hairy Mustache Makes Us Think We Should Too (While It’s Acceptable)

by Jeff Kronenfeld

A new controversy is stirring up a war online, and, no, we’re not talking about the coronavirus or Trump. The casus belli of this conflict is more about styles. We’ve all experimented with new looks during the quarantine. For most, that means pajamas and bedhead all day and showers once or twice a week. For Harry Styles, it means shedding his boy band babyface for a Tom Selleck mustache. However, this whiskery line is dividing more than the musician’s lips and nostrils.

Some fans are practically splooging over the nose drapes. Others are petitioning to get that boy’s lip sheared. While the mustache has seen lows like Hitler and Stalin in the 1930s, it’s had highs like a coked-up Burt Reynolds in the ’70s. When it comes to rocking the ‘stache today, where do we come down? We’re fans of the hairy styles of Harry Styles. If the spirit calls you to let that lip run wild like a mustang’s mane, go for it. Just know you’re girlfriend might not feel the same way. Here’s a list of 10 manly dudes who, like Harry Styles, aren’t letting haters stop their stubble.

Cover Photo: Dia Dipasupil (Getty Images)

Chilling like a Villian: CBD Summer: The Very Best CBD Products For Maxin’ the Relaxin’ (And Making It Through Anxiety-Ridden Pandemics)

Say it Ain’t So: Study Says Friends With Benefits Arrangements Are Not Feelings-Free

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.