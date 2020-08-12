Harry Styles Rocking Hairy Mustache Makes Us Think We Should Too (While It’s Acceptable)

A new controversy is stirring up a war online, and, no, we’re not talking about the coronavirus or Trump. The casus belli of this conflict is more about styles. We’ve all experimented with new looks during the quarantine. For most, that means pajamas and bedhead all day and showers once or twice a week. For Harry Styles, it means shedding his boy band babyface for a Tom Selleck mustache. However, this whiskery line is dividing more than the musician’s lips and nostrils.

Some fans are practically splooging over the nose drapes. Others are petitioning to get that boy’s lip sheared. While the mustache has seen lows like Hitler and Stalin in the 1930s, it’s had highs like a coked-up Burt Reynolds in the ’70s. When it comes to rocking the ‘stache today, where do we come down? We’re fans of the hairy styles of Harry Styles. If the spirit calls you to let that lip run wild like a mustang’s mane, go for it. Just know you’re girlfriend might not feel the same way. Here’s a list of 10 manly dudes who, like Harry Styles, aren’t letting haters stop their stubble.

Cover Photo: Dia Dipasupil (Getty Images)

1/8 Harry Styles Starting off our list is a recent shot of Harry Styles jogging that recently lit Twitter on fire like papers in a Chinese embassy. After it went viral, even some of the #harrystachehaters changed their tune.

2/8 Burt Reynolds Burt Reynolds owned the '70s and first quarter of the '80s with his huge mustache. What better way to instantly assert your alpha status than with a facial display of testosterone?



3/8 Sam Elliot You’ll probably never have the gravely voice of Sam Elliot. Whatever you lack in bass, you can just make up with your own built-in hair harmonica.

4/8 Nick Offerman What’s manlier than working some good wood with your hands, like carpenter and actor Nick Offerman? Even if you’re not crafty, the mustache can effectively deceive potential mates until you have to hang a picture or build a deck.



5/8 Matthew Perry Chandler got no love for his ‘stache back in the day, but he’d be slaying it in 2020. Who cares if literally all your friends will make fun of you?

6/8 Tom Selleck Tom Selleck also rocked the set of Friends with his smoking lip sweater. Don’t let the hater make you hide your hirsute heart.



7/8 Ned Flanders Ned Flanders might be okily-dorkily, but he’s ripped like Snoop Dog judging the Cannabis Cup. Cartoon or not, the proof of the mustache as a totem of masculinity is undeniable.

8/8 The Must-Have Mustache Every political moment gets embodied in a style, like the '60s and tie-dye or the '80s and mullets. If 2020 is the revenge of the centrist dad meme, what better look reflects these times than the porn ‘stache?

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.