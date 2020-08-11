Jeff Foxworthy Shaves First Time in 40 Years, Wife Wants the Trash Back in His Stache

Spouses get attached to the strangest things. Like facial hair. Jeff Foxworthy, the redneck comedian who had worn a gnarly mustache for 40 years, decided to shave it all off at the start of quarantine in March. (This is in stark contrast to the rest of us, who let the hair on our face and everywhere else go wild and untamed.) The trouble is, he didn’t consult his wife before going clean-shaven.

“I started growing it in the summer between the 11th and the 12th grade, and so I’ve been with my wife for 36 years, and she had never seen me without it because I never had a break where I wasn’t doing either a concert or a TV show, and then when they started canceling shows, I thought, ‘Alright, I got time to shave it off,’ and I didn’t even say anything,” he recalled recently on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

His wife was less than pleased with the new clean-cut look. “I just went in the bathroom and shaved it off, and I walked out, and she looked at me and said, ‘Oh, wow. Grow it back,’” he continued.

His fans apparently agreed with his better half; Foxworthy said the majority urged him to grow it back. If you’re one of them, fear not, for the funnyman took your advice to heart and the ‘stache is back in all its grey, thick, trashy glory.

Cover Photo: NBC/Contributor (Getty Images)

MORE NEWS:

1/7 Mandatory Inspire: Celebrities Who Stand Up to Help the Black Community in Wake of George Floyd For more good news, click here. Photo: Rich Fury / Staff (Getty Images)

2/7 LeBron James Joins Other Black Athletes, Entertainers to Form Voting Rights Group For more good news, click here. Cover Photo: Icon Sports Wire / Contributor (Getty Images)



3/7 The Mandatory Guide to Being a Supportive White Guy For more good news, click here. Photo: Hollie Adams / Stringer (Getty Images)

4/7 The Pride Community Teams Up With Black Lives Matter For Ultimate Power Punch, Lord Help You If You’re Not a Supporter For more good news, click here. Photo: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)



5/7 Breweries Collaborate on 'Black Is Beautiful' Brew (And the Best Black-Owned Breweries to Patronize Right Now) For more good news, click here. Photo: David Lees (Getty Images)

6/7 Trevor Noah’s ‘Between the Scenes’ Video Explaining Black Reparations to a White Man Will Clear Everything Up For You For more good news, click here. Photo: Rich Fury / Staff (Getty Images)



7/7 Loving Dad Plays Food Critic to Baby Daughter’s Play Kitchen, Supports Local Black Business For more good news, click here. Photo: Instagram/christopher_kyle

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.