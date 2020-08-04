Oprah Cedes ‘O’ Magazine Cover For the First Time Ever — To Breonna Taylor

We’ll say it: Oprah Winfrey is a little full of herself. And why shouldn’t she be? She’s only the first black female multi-billionaire in North America, is considered the greatest black philanthropist in history, and has earned the nickname “Queen of All Media.” So the fact that she wants to put herself on the cover of every issue of O magazine is A-OK by us.

Ah, but Oprah also knows how to use her power for good. So, for the first time in 20 years, Oprah has ceded her space on the O magazine cover to Breonna Taylor. She was the 26-year-old EMT who was shot to death by police officers in Louisville, Kentucky, when they entered her home on a no-knock warrant in March. They were investigating drug charges involving Taylor’s boyfriend. When police broke down the door, Taylor’s boyfriend fired at them, thinking they were intruders. Police returned fire, killing Taylor in the process. None of the officers involved have been arrested or charged for her murder.

“What I know for sure: We can’t be silent. We have to use whatever megaphone we have to cry for justice,” Oprah said in an Instagram post announcing the cover. “And that is why Breonna Taylor is on the cover of O magazine. I cry for justice in her name.”

Oprah’s tribute to Taylor, and a conversation with her mother, will be in the September 2020 issue, which is on newsstands and available for download on Aug. 11.

Cover Photos: Emma McIntyre / Staff (Getty Images) and O magazine

