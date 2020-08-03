Martha Stewart Instagram Selfie Proves You’re Never Too Old For Thirst Traps

Attraction doesn’t age. And neither do celebrities, apparently. Here’s proof: Martha Stewart recently posted a pool selfie on Instagram that instantly earned the label “thirst trap.” In the pic, Stewart, a former model, is the epitome of summertime sexy with bedroom eyes, pouty lips, and tanned skin. She looks very “old Hollywood,” and we mean that in the most flattering of ways.

The funny part, of course, is that the 79-year-old lifestyle empress didn’t realize she was posting a thirst trap. “I don’t even know what that is,” Stewart told Entertainment Tonight when asked about the slang name for the alluring snap. Once she understood the definition of a thirst trap, she agreed it “definitely” was.

“My camera came on backwards, you know, selfie mode, and I looked so nice. The sun was on my face. I thought, ‘Oh, that looks pretty,’ so I took the picture. It looked good,” she said.

Stewart learned something new and so did we: that we could simp for someone old enough to be our grandma. Ain’t life grand?

Cover Photo: Nicholas Hunt / Staff (Getty Images)

