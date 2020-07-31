Culture / Entertainment
Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell Children’s Book ‘The World Needs More Purple People’ Is Bold Considering the One-Eyed, One-Horned Flying Purple People Eater Out There

by Mandatory Editors

A children’s book about becoming a purple person. Sounds innocent enough, right? Or like a book about Prince fans? Well, no, it’s neither of those things. Critics are calling out The Good Place actress Kristen Bell for her new book, The World Needs More Purple People, for its racist undertones.

What’s the problem with her premise? That the book encourages kids to become “purple people” who look for “similarities before differences.” Bell’s intent, from what we can glean, is to help kids find common ground. But readers are, well, reading into the text, saying that it promotes color-blindness.

Here’s Bell’s explanation of the book:

Bell claims she wrote the book two years ago, long before the murder of George Floyd and subsequent uprising for racial justice. At the very least, the publication of her book is bad timing. At worst, it’s a white woman’s tone-deaf manifesto about not seeing color.

Watch Jeremy Lin read the book on YouTube and decide for yourself.

