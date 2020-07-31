As If! ‘Clueless’ Turns 25 (But These GIFs are Timeless)

Clueless, the 1995 teen comedy from director Amy Heckerling, turns 25 this year. If you’re too young to remember this generation-defining film, we’ll catch you up. Cher (Alicia Silverstone) is the seemingly vapid, spoiled daughter of an attorney in Beverly Hills. She’s obsessed with shopping, matchmaking, and the goings-on of her high school classmates. Along with her best friend Dionne (Stacey Dash), she embarks on transforming a grungy transfer student named Tai (Brittany Murphy) with an epic makeover. When the new and improved Tai knocks Cher’s status down a notch, however, she must confront what really matters — and finds answers with the help of her ex-stepbrother (Paul Rudd).

The film is full of over-the-top fashion, ’90s slang, and awkward adolescent moments that have had audiences laughing for over two decades. Silverstone’s performance is a perfect 10, and the role has defined her ever since (and, sadly, ended up being the peak of her career).

The movie, which was inspired by Jane Austen’s novel Emma, spawned a TV series that lasted three seasons, running from 1996 to 1999. But there’s no topping the original film, which is still just as hilarious today as it was when it premiered on the silver screen.

In honor of the film’s 25th anniversary, we’ve rounded up the best Clueless GIFs — one for each year of its greatness.

Cover Photo: Paramount Pictures

1/25

2/25



3/25

4/25



5/25

6/25



7/25

8/25



9/25

10/25



11/25

12/25



13/25

14/25



15/25

16/25



17/25

18/25



19/25

20/25



21/25

22/25



23/25

24/25



25/25

Mandatory Top 10 of the 2010s: The Most Underrated Indie Films of the Decade

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.