This Week in Trailers: ‘The New Mutants’ Have That X Factor

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including The New Mutants. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Cover Photo: 20th Century Studios

The New Mutants

A special The New Mutants [email protected] panel featuring writer/director Josh Boone and the cast has been announced for the upcoming virtual event! The panel is set to debut on July 23, 2020, and you can check out a special look at the superhero horror-thriller!

Black is King

Walt Disney Studios has released the official Black Is King trailer for Grammy-winning superstar Beyoncé’s forthcoming film, giving us a preview of the stars set to appear in the new visual album including Jay-Z, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Naomi Campbell, Kelly Rowland, Lupita Nyong’o and more. Written, directed and executive produced by Beyoncé, the film will be available for streaming July 31 on Disney+.

Tesla

IFC Films has released the official Tesla trailer for their upcoming biographical drama starring Oscar nominee Ethan Hawke, releasing in theaters and on VOD on Aug. 21.

Work It

Netflix has released the official trailer for Laura Terruso’s upcoming coming-of-age dance comedy film titled Work It, featuring former Disney Channel star Sabrina Carpenter and YouTube sensation Liza Koshy as they try to form a dance team of underdogs. Produced by Grammy winner Alicia Keys, the film will be available for streaming on Friday, Aug. 7.

Endless

Quiver Distribution has released the official trailer and poster for the upcoming romance drama Endless, starring Alexandra Shipp and Nicholas Hamilton which will arrive in theaters and On Demand on Aug. 14.

