Move Over, TikTok: Here Comes Instagram Reels

by Mandatory Editors

TikTok, the video-sharing social media platform, has a new competitor. It’s called Reels and it’s coming to you soon via Instagram. Like TikTok, Reels will allow users to create, edit, and share 15-second videos with followers as well as potentially be featured on the “Explore” page. In other words, Reels is a total copycat of TikTok.

As TikTok faces backlash because of accusations that it’s under control of the Chinese government and may even be banned in the U.S. if President Trump has his way, it’s the perfect time for a similar app to swoop in and steal all those eyeballs. TikTok is the top app on the Google Play Store and the second most popular app on the Apple App Store, with a mind-blowing 165 million downloads total.

Whether or not simply slipping Reels in on Instagram users’ accounts will reproduce those kinds of numbers is unknown, but as long as there are attention-hungry narcissists out there with phones in their hands, the short-video-sharing phenomenon is not going away anytime soon.

