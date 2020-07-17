Culture / Entertainment
The Wonder Years

‘The Wonder Years’ Reboot to Feature Black Middle-Class Family in Montgomery, Alabama

by Mandatory Editors

The Wonder Years is getting a reboot – and a revamp. The coming-of-age dramedy that made Fred Savage a household name (and a preteen heartthrob) is returning as a half-hour comedy centered around a black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama. Like the original series, the reboot will be set in the 1960s.

Savage, who played suburban teen Kevin Arnold in the popular show, will direct the reboot. Lee Daniels, the Academy Award-nominated director for the film Precious, will act as executive producer.

The reimagining of The Wonder Years should be no surprise given the current raised awareness of racial injustice in the U.S. which has also impacted white-centric entertainment. Other shows, like The Bachelor, which recently cast its first black protagonist in its almost 20-year history, have been taking a hard look at their representation (or lack thereof) of people of color in recent weeks.

Of course, a TV show is only as good as its script, so we hope the writers of The Wonder Years reboot can capture the unique struggles of an African-American family during a time of such upheaval in the U.S. while celebrating their strengths. We’ll certainly be tuning in to find out if they succeed.

