A First Look at the Live-Action ‘Batman Beyond’ Batsuit (Because That Film Will Get Made)

Some new fan art for a live-action Batman Beyond adaptation gives us a look at the futuristic batsuit. Batman Beyond was an overwhelmingly popular animated series that ran from 1999 to 2001. It followed the vigilante career of Terry McGinnis, a teenager who a cane-wielding Bruce Wayne takes under his wing.

The mantle of Batman is also passed in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy. At the end of The Dark Knight Rises, Christian Bale’s Bruce Wayne fakes his death and leaves the Batcave (and all its toys) to Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s John Robin Blake. The implication here, via that “Robin” reveal and parallels between Blake and Wayne that beat you over the fucking head: Blake will become the next Batman because “the idea was to be a symbol.”

Concept artist Thomas du Crest ran with this on Instagram, posting a plethora of photos of JGL with a futuristic Batsuit and Batmobile not unlike the ones from Batman Beyond. Piggybacking off of the concept of a Batman Beyond set in Nolan’s universe, another Instagramer, Mizuri, painted a version of the futuristic suit tailored for an upcoming movie in the DC Extended Universe. Check out those respective posts below.

These images are even more relevant following DC and Warner Bros.’ recent announcement that Michael Keaton will be reprising his role as the caped crusader in 2022’s The Flash. The film will follow the “Flashpoint” storyline where Barry Allen alters past events, wreaking Back to the Future-esque havoc on the present (and other multiverse…stuff).

In case you haven’t noticed, gone are the brunette locks Keaton had in 1989. The Bruce Wayne he’ll portray in The Flash will be old, not unlike the one from Batman Beyond. Given the popularity of Keaton’s Batman (and response to the announcement that he’s coming back), it has been teased that his role will be extended into a larger DC movie. So, what does an old, washed up yet still badass vigilante do? He finds himself a John Robin Blake or Terry McGinnis. See above…because you’ll probably be seeing a lot more of it when they announce the DCEU’s Batman Beyond.

Cover Photo: Warner Bros. Television

