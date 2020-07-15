Snoop Dogg’s ‘Dummy of the Week’ Instagram Videos Is a Series of Laughs You Can’t Keep a Straight Face to

Since the world shut down back in March, we’ve all found ways to keep our sanity. Being stuck in a house during the last months of winter was rough, but many of us started that book we’d been meaning to read, finished that home improvement project, or binge watched a lot of TV. Some of us have spent the past few months mindlessly scrolling through social media looking for something to put a stop to the seemingly endless boredom. Luckily, people like Snoop Dogg are here to help.

You probably know Snoop Dogg as the rapper who brought us such hits as “Gin and Juice,” “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” and “Nuthin’ But a G Thang.” He’s also an actor and recently launched a wine with 19 Crimes. But, his newest, and funniest endeavor is his weekly Instagram posts titled “Dummy of the Week.”

A recent installment showed a very excited, bikini-clad woman jumping off the roof of a shed onto a trampoline with the hope of landing into an adjacent above ground pool. What could go wrong? Well, if Snoop’s posting it, everything. She lands awkwardly and, instead of propelling herself into the pool (which is full of people by the way), she smashes back first into the side of the pool. It’s the kind of content that makes us forget for a moment that there’s still a pandemic raging right outside the comfort of our homes.

Another crowd-pleaser from June showed a man attempting to jump from a window into a pool. The problem was that the pool had a glass fence around it. Surprise surprise, the man didn’t soar far enough and landed on the glass fence, shattering it as he fell into the pool.

Since we need something to occupy our time, we eagerly await the newest “Dummy of the Week” from Snoop. We can only imagine what blundering fool will try (and fail) to jump into a pool, trampoline, or something else in the next installment.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images)

