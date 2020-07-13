Usain Bolt Welcomes Baby Girl Who Races to First Place in Instagram Popularity

Jamaican athlete Usain Bolt is a new dad. The eight-time Olympic gold medalist, who is considered by many to be the greatest sprinter of all time, recently welcomed his first child, a little girl. The 33-year-old introduced her to the world through an Instagram post that also wished his girlfriend and baby mama Kasi Bennett a happy birthday.

“I look forward to what the future will bring for us but be reassured that I will be the ROCK for this family,” Bolt wrote in the caption.

Some newborn babies can be kind of ugly (sorry, we had to say it), but Bolt and Bennett clearly passed on their best genes to their daughter. She appears glowing, angelic, and pretty in pink in the photographs. (Bennett looks lovely, too.) And unlike other celebrities who scar their children for life with ridiculous names (we’re looking at you, Grimes), the new parents picked a beautiful moniker: Olympia Lightning Bolt.

We’re guessing the brand new baby got Bolt’s running genes because with 520K+ likes, she is sprinting to first place in Instagram popularity!

Cover Photo: Asanka Ratnayake / Stringer (Getty Images)

Babies on the way: Celebrity Couples Expecting in 2020

MORE GOOD NEWS:

1/7 Mandatory Inspire: Celebrities Who Stand Up to Help the Black Community in Wake of George Floyd For more good news, click here. Photo: Rich Fury / Staff (Getty Images)

2/7 LeBron James Joins Other Black Athletes, Entertainers to Form Voting Rights Group For more good news, click here. Cover Photo: Icon Sports Wire / Contributor (Getty Images)



3/7 The Mandatory Guide to Being a Supportive White Guy For more good news, click here. Photo: Hollie Adams / Stringer (Getty Images)

4/7 The Pride Community Teams Up With Black Lives Matter For Ultimate Power Punch, Lord Help You If You’re Not a Supporter For more good news, click here. Photo: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)



5/7 Breweries Collaborate on 'Black Is Beautiful' Brew (And the Best Black-Owned Breweries to Patronize Right Now) For more good news, click here. Photo: David Lees (Getty Images)

6/7 Trevor Noah’s ‘Between the Scenes’ Video Explaining Black Reparations to a White Man Will Clear Everything Up For You For more good news, click here. Photo: Rich Fury / Staff (Getty Images)



7/7 Loving Dad Plays Food Critic to Baby Daughter’s Play Kitchen, Supports Local Black Business For more good news, click here. Photo: Instagram/christopher_kyle

You’ve got to be kidding: Elon Musk and Grimes Join the List of Celebrities With Terrible Names For Their Kids

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.