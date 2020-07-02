Mandatory Mental Health: Katy Perry Confesses to Suicidal Thoughts (And Shares How She Came Back From the Brink)

We often assume that celebrities have it made – and for the most part, they do. But just like us, they struggle with mental health issues. We don’t often hear about those struggles, however, because of the stigma attached to admitting you don’t have it all together, especially when you have all the money and support staff in the world. Well, it would appear that Katy Perry doesn’t care what the haters have to say; she just wants to be real with her fans.

The pop superstar recently spoke out about a difficult time in her past on “Q on CBC,” a Canadian radio show. In 2017, after she and Orlando Bloom broke up, Perry hit rock bottom and spent her days wallowing in sadness. “I lost my smile,” she said.

Even her music career couldn’t fulfill her. “I was excited about flying high off the next record and the record didn’t get me high anymore,” she said. “The validation didn’t get me high, and so I just crashed.” Perry confessed that at her lowest, she even considered suicide.

Thankfully, things turned around. Perry reframed her devastation as “necessary” for growth and credits her faith and gratitude for helping her get out of that dark place. “It was so important for me to be broken so that I could find my wholeness in a whole different way. And be more dimensional than just living my life like a thirsty pop star all the time,” she said.

Perry, now 35, is engaged to Bloom and the couple are expecting their first baby together – a happy ending worthy of a syrupy pop song if we ever heard one.

Cover Photo: ABC News

