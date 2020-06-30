This Week in Trailers: Give Jennifer Hudson Some ‘Respect’

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including Respect. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Respect

MGM has released the official Respect teaser trailer for the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic starring Jennifer Hudson. The film is set to open domestically via United Artists for a limited Dec. 25 release followed by an expansion on Jan. 8 before going wide Jan. 15, 2021.

Black is King

Parkwood Entertainment, in association with Disney+, announced and debuted the teaser video for the visual album Black Is King written, directed, and executive produced by 24-time Grammy Award-winner Beyoncé. Black Is King will premiere globally on Disney+ on July 31, 2020, and will arrive on the heels of the one-year anniversary of the release of Disney’s global phenomenon The Lion King.

Superman: Man of Tomorrow

Daily Planet intern Clark Kent takes learning-on-the-job to new extremes when Lobo and Parasite set their sites on Metropolis in Superman: Man of Tomorrow, the next entry in the popular series of DC Universe Movies. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC, the feature-length animated film will be released by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Digital starting Aug. 23, and on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack and Blu-ray Combo Pack on Sept. 8.

Greenland

STX Films has released a new Greenland trailer for the thriller starring Gerard Butler that is set for release in theaters on Aug. 14.

The Beach House

AMC’s horror-tinged streaming service Shudder has unveiled the first chilling trailer for the upcoming cosmic body horror The Beach House from Jeffrey A. Brown in his feature directorial debut.

