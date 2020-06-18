Culture / Entertainment
Bachelor Matt James

Funniest Tweets About the First Black ‘Bachelor’ Matt James

by Mandatory Editors

It took for-ev-er, but reality TV fans finally have a black Bachelor. Last week, ABC announced that 28-year-old entrepreneur, real estate broker, and do-gooder Matt James would star in the 25th season of the popular dating series.

Lest you think TV execs cast the first black Bachelor out of the goodness of their woke hearts, however, it actually took the uprising over the death of George Floyd and more than 85,000 signatures on a petition to make the casting choice happen. And while this is a groundbreaking step for the show, fans had mixed feelings about the announcement of James as the leading man. Audiences were first introduced to the former pro football player and Tik Tok user as a prospective suitor for Clare Crawley on The Bachelorette but many were hoping that Mike Johnson, another Bachelorette alum, would be cast on The Bachelor instead.

Of course, viewers took to Twitter to express their excitement (or displeasure) about seeing James on the small screen. Love him or hate him, at least you can get a few laughs out of the internet’s reaction to James until his season debuts in 2021.

Cover Photo: Craig Sjodin / Contributor (Getty Images)

Mandatory Staff Picks: Black TV Shows That Keep Us Woke

Mandatory Reads: The Best Non-Fiction Books by Black Authors

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.