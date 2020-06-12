Culture / Entertainment
movies

Mandatory Staff Picks: 12 Must-See Black Culture Movies

by Mandatory Editors

It’s time to open our eyes. Now more than ever, we need to turn away from white-centric narratives and expose ourselves to diverse perspectives. One way to do that — and be entertained at the same time — is through movies. While Hollywood has long ignored (or at the very least, sidelined) the stories of African-Americans, some films centered around black culture have made it to the silver screen — and they’re superb. From historic epics on black struggles in the South to hard-hitting Spike Lee joints to beautiful same-sex love stories, these must-see movies offer up a wide array of black experiences for all audiences.

Cover Photo: David Lee / Focus Features

