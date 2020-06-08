Culture / Music
Incubus

Mandatory Music: Incubus Has Spent 30 Years Honing Their Craft to Give You Near-Perfect New Music

by Jeff Kronenfeld

Incubus haters call them a boy band knockoff of the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Somehow, we don’t think lead singer Brandon Boyd cares. He formed the band with friends while in high school way back in ’91. Lead guitarist Mike Einziger and drummer José Pasillas are still by his side all these years later. Along the way, Boyd and company always kept it about the music. That metalhead you roomed with in college may talk smack. But, with 19 million albums sold, the fans have spoken.

Even the coronavirus can’t stop Boyd. He is still churning out fun and unexpected music. Recently, he released a cover of Beach House’s 2012 song “Myth.” Before that, he did a version of none other than the melodic song “Goodbye Moonmen” from hit Adult Swim show Rick and Morty. You know, the one with the cosmic singing fart? We review the best songs crafted by Incubus and Boyd over their three incredible decades singing and stealing the hearts of alt suburban girls.

