‘Tiger King’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ Intro Mashup Is a Perfect Clash of Fantasy and Our Current Reality

It’s been a year since the Game of Thrones finale. To many fans, the final season (especially the last episode) was an anticlimactic torpedo. An HBO show that instilled the thrill of a flaming ball rolling down a hill fizzled to the flicker of a flame before going out. Regardless, we still get goosebumps when we hear the show’s epic theme song. That’s why we got so excited when someone decided to take the beloved theme and title sequence and set it to this spring’s most binge-worthy show: Netflix’s Tiger King.

The best thing about this mysterious YouTube video from a user named Jed Segovia is the description. It simply says “Netflix’s “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness” has been described as a “redneck Game of Thrones.” So I made it.” Well, what he made is a high-quality, computer-animated ride similar to HBO’s trip around Westeros. The main difference is that instead of King’s Landing and Dorn, we’re treated to exotic destinations located in Oklahoma, Florida, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He even included Joe’s Exotic Pizzeria, Carole Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue, and the jail Joe Exotic ended up spending his free time.

This is the mashup we didn’t even know we really needed during the COVID-19 lockdown. According to the final credit, this was a quarantine project by a man named Jed-Angelo Segovia. Who knows how long it took him to render the world of ‘Tiger King’. It’s good to know that some people are really creating fun and exciting things while stuck at home. We haven’t even finished any of the puzzles we started yet.