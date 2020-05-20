The Best Quarantine Art on Instagram Made During This God-Forsaken Pandemic
They say necessity is the mother of invention. During coronavirus quarantine, that means turning our upside-down world into art. While being stuck inside, alone, doesn’t seem like it would lend itself to inspiration, artists all over the world are making the best of this downtime and transforming COVID-19 anxiety into works of art.
In lieu of museums and art galleries, Instagram is the social media platform of choice for displaying these timely, modern masterpieces. We’ve scoured the site for the best quarantine art made during this god-forsaken pandemic. These visual treats just might be among the few good things to come out of this otherwise depression, bleak time.
Cover Photo: Matryx (Pixabay)
Mandatory Good Deed of the Day: Send Art Supplies to Kids Whose Parents Have Given Up on Homeschooling
View this post on Instagram
This is a digital mockup of the image I was suppose to be painting at this years @cheltenhampaintfestival in response to covid-19. Unfortunately that may not be going ahead but really want to paint this on a wall when I’m out of lockdown. Know any good walls near you? @karlreadart #karlreadart #karlread #stencil #digitalart #urbanart #stencilart #streetart #cheltenhampaintfestival #nhs #clapforourcarers #covid19 #covid #covidart #covid19art #graffiti #artoftheday #artofinstagram #artist #streeartist #healthcareheroes #healthcare #superhero #heroes #streetarteverywhere
View this post on Instagram
A sincere thank you to the incredibly brave people working around the clock to keep this country going. Whether it be the medical staff treating those physically affected, the grocery store worker stocking shelves amidst the chaos, or even the sanitation specialists, postal service workers and countless other professions making sure the rest of the world spins, this pandemic has shown us which societal roles are truly “essential”. If you know someone on the frontlines, check in on them. See if they themselves need anything, and thank them for their huge service to our society. I have no idea how our country or even our world will look after this has passed, but I take comfort in knowing that it will, and that we have the chance to be stronger because of it. I’ve made this image free to download on my website, thomaswimberly.com/forefront Link in bio to download. #usa #covid_19 #covıd19 #coronavirus #patriots #art #design #redwhiteandblue #america #artforchange
View this post on Instagram
Another design for Amplifer. They’ve extended the deadline for their open call to May 8th: https://community.amplifier.org/campaign/global-open-call-for-art/⠀⠀ ⠀ #lisavollrath #artistsofinstagram #instaart #dallasart #texasart #texasartist #midcitiesartist #fortworthartist #patreon #patreonartist #illustration #illustrator #femaleillustrator @amplifierart #covid
View this post on Instagram
The day @obeygiant posts your art on his Instagram helping to spread the message! Thank you! Support the first responders! Free Download available @amplifierart and on www.highonspraypaint.com #firstresponders #supernurse #nhsheroes #fakestencils #fake #stencilart #urbanart #covidart #coronaart #pandemicart #pandamicstreetart #stayhome #clapfornhs #keyworkers #covid19art #msnbc #cnn #nurselife #heroes #superman #superwoman #rachellist #telegraaf #banksy #obeythegiant #shepardfairey
View this post on Instagram
While you are quarantined at home you might as well put your time at good use. This is the time to be our true selves. Time to use integrity and exercise LOVE. Because that’s what truly matters. My new painting: « #Loveintimesofcorona » Oil on canvas, gold leaf 30*24 cm. What do you think about it? Music: Lose Control- Meduza, Becky Hill & Goodboys #love #lovequotes #lovewins #coronavirusart #coronavirusartchallenge #coronavirusartistresidency #coronavirusartwork #coronaartchallenge #coronaart #coronamemes #coronavirusmemes #coronavirus #coronavirusitaly #coronavírus #artistsoninstagram #artfeature #artfeaturehelp #featuringart #artistofinstagram #artsy #shareart #losecontrol #losecontrolchallenge #losecontrolmusic #switzerland #swissart #swissartist
View this post on Instagram
My fundraiser has raised over $60,000 for COVID-19 charities! And the 100 masks sold out in just 22 minutes. This is wildly beyond my expectations. Thank you so so much. Pictured are “Mask Bear” and “Soap Bear”, which I’m offering on cut maple plywood. These are like my normal wood Honey Bears but with COVID themes. Half of sales goes to charity. The other half goes to materials costs and to support my studio, which employs 4 people and pays rent. Pieces will be available until next Monday at 2pm, and then these editions will be retired. #fnnch
View this post on Instagram
My final for Intro to Painting, I wanted to paint something that related more to my feelings at the moment. Being stuck at home majority of the time while working on school work with no roommate or college friends. This was a weird way to finish my freshman year. . . . #painting #acrylicpainting #myartwork #artistsoninstagram #quarantine #quarantinepainting #mypainting #artwork
View this post on Instagram
Ladies and gentlemen, I don’t know about you… but I’m fucking sick of this situation. . . #quarantine #lockdown #brain #gaetanomotisi #mind #illustration #art #love #illustrationoftheday #illustrtionfriday #fridayvibes #fridaylove #blood #illustrationmagazine #illustrationart #illustrator #illustrationartist #illustrationartists #picame #kommuneo #thecaduceo #theartidote #askthedust #maison_cc #frizzifrizzi #whitesquareart #artsy #friday
View this post on Instagram
An average 2020 Tuesday #figurepainting #oilpainting #covid19 #covidpainting
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Finished big boy #toiletroll spring flower #painting #commission for @jan.pester #daffodil #acrylicpainting on #board #painting #paintersofinstagram #artforsalebyartist #artistgram #dailyart #greerpester #art #artistsofinstagram #glasgowartist #covidart #coronaart #quarantineart #art_spotlight#modernart #worldofartists #contemporarypainting
View this post on Instagram
ON A ROLL | the most appropriate public art installation during these interesting times. “We’re out” is on display at the eastern end of panhandle. Toilet paper as a new religion. . . . . #publicart #contemporaryart #artmovement #installationart #covidart #brandactivation #experientialmarketing #immersiveart #hypebeastart #hypebae #festivalart #coachellainstallation #coachella #fillthecity #design #environmentaldesign
View this post on Instagram
Thrilled to be featured artist by @amplifierart! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I drew this piece to call attention to the essential worker protections that farm workers (and all workers) deserve and to challenge the policies that deem these workers as essential in name but disposable in practice. The notion of heroism on the frontlines is an empty, vain narrative unless accompanied by meaningful worker protections and labor standards. If you want to collaborate or talk art & activism, hit me up! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ You can download this and even more dope art: at www.amplifier.org #amplifierart #farmworkers #farmworkersfeedtheworld #essentialworkers #illustration #workersrights #farmworkerjustice #farmworkersrights #1u #digitalart #digitalillustration #artivism #artivist #immigrantsmakeamericagreat #immigrantrights
View this post on Instagram
Note to self. . . . . . . . #gouache #illustration #dailydoodle
View this post on Instagram
#fightingcovid19 #fightingcovid19together #coronacreatives #coronaarts #coronaartchallenge#unitedartist22.
If you would prefer we not share your artwork, please let us know in the comments.
Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus
Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.
Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.