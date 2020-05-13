Katy Perry’s Baby Flipping Her the Bird From the Womb, Kid Likely Suspects Orlando Is a Florida Reference

Katy Perry‘s baby is getting feisty. The little girl hasn’t even been born yet but she’s already making waves online. First, there was the American Idol judge’s big bump reveal that went viral. Now, the baby is the one appearing on screen, in the form of a sonogram. And what did she do with her 15 minutes of fame? Gave her mom the middle finger.

In an Instagram video posted earlier this week, fans got a glimpse of a small, shadowy figure in the womb — making an obscene gesture at her mother. “Oh, a little middle finger!” someone (we assume the sonographer) says in the clip. “She’s literally giving me the middle finger,” another voice (presumably Perry) says.

“When your unborn daughter gives you a middle finger from the womb you know you’re in for it #happymothersdaytome,” the singer captioned the post.

We’re going to take a wild guess and say that the mini celebrity-to-be was just confused; with a baby daddy name like Orlando (Bloom), she must’ve thought she was flipping the bird to Florida (a state that totally deserves it). We can’t wait to see what this little kid is like when she’s out in the world. One thing’s for sure: her parents are in for a handful.

Cover Photos: Staff and Rune Johansen (Getty Images)

