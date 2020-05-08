This Week in Trailers: Pete Davidson Crowned ‘King of Staten Island’

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including The King of Staten Island. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Cover Photo: Universal Pictures

The King of Staten Island

Universal Pictures has unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming comedy The King of Staten Island, directed by Judd Apatow and co-written between himself, Davie Sirus, and star Pete Davidson. The film is set to hit digital platforms and VOD on June 12.

Shirley

NEON has released the official Shirley trailer for director Josephine Decker’s forthcoming psychological drama film, featuring Golden Globe and Emmy-winning actress Elisabeth Moss as she tries to write a novel based on a newlywed couple who moves into her house in the hopes of starting a new life. Set to make its debut on Friday, June 5, the film had its world premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival with Decker winning the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Auteur Filmmaking.

Becky

Quiver Distribution and Redbox have debuted the first trailer for the upcoming horror-thriller Becky starring Kevin James (Paul Blart: Mall Cop, Kevin Can Wait) in his most against-type role yet as a racist killer terrorizing the titular protagonist’s family. The film will be released on digital platforms and VOD on June 5.

Think Like a Dog

Lionsgate has released the official trailer for director Gil Junger’s forthcoming family comedy film titled Think Like A Dog, featuring a 12-year-old genius as he successfully makes an invention that could make him communicate with his dog Henry. Starring Megan Fox and Josh Duhamel, the film is scheduled to be released on June 9 on digital, VOD and on Blu-ray.

Upstaged by canines: Classic Movies Starring Dogs That Make Actors Look Obsolete



Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo

The first trailer for the powerful documentary Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo is now available. The feature documentary experience revealing the extraordinary life journey of Hollywood’s most unlikely hero—Danny Trejo—will be available on Digital HD in the U.S. on July 7. This film gives viewers a raw and inspirational account of Trejo’s unbelievable transformation from hardened criminal to celebrated movie icon and beloved friend of all who cross his path.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.