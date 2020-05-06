RANKED! The Best Movies to Skip Theater Release (Including ‘The King of Staten Island’)

Movie theaters are closed because due to social distancing. While some studios have pushed their planned release dates (movies like Black Widow, Wonder Woman 1984, and No Time to Die), others have opted out of theatrical runs entirely. Therefore, 2020 is not only the year of coronavirus, confirmed UFOs, and murder hornets but also perhaps the beginning of streaming‘s domination.

Universal has officially confirmed that Judd Apatow’s Pete Davidson vehicle, The King of Staten Island, will forego its trip to theaters and go straight to streaming. Universal isn’t the only studio doing this; a growing number are embracing VOD as a way to fill their pockets before it’s too late (mostly the mid-budget films). That said, the following list compiles the best movies that will either be skipping a theatrical release or didn’t enjoy theirs in its entirety.

1/12 12. 'True History of the Kelly Gang' After a limited theatrical run, IFC Films acquired the rights to the True History of the Kelly Gang , releasing it on VOD April 24. Based on the Peter Carey novel of the same name, the film follows Ned Kelly and his gang in the 1870s. The cast includes George MacKay, Essie Davis, Nicholas Hoult, Orlando Schwerdt, Thomasin McKenzie, Sean Keenan, Charlie Hunnam, and Russell Crowe. Photo: IFC Films

2/12 11. 'Emma' Emma was released in the U.S. on Feb. 21, making its way to streaming platforms on March 20. Based on Jane Austen’s novel of the same name, the film follows Emma Woodhouse, a romantic meddler. The cast includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn, Josh O’Connor, Callum Turner, Mia Goth, Miranda Hart, and Bill Nighy. Photo: Focus Features

3/12 10. 'Onward' Disney and Pixar’s Onward was released in theaters on March 6 before becoming available on Disney+ on April 3. The film follows Chris Pratt and Tom Holland as elf brothers on a reflective journey to resurrect their father through their fantasy world. The cast also includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer. Photo: Disney +

4/12 9. 'SCOOB!' Following the success of animations like Onward and Trolls World Tour, the upcoming Scooby-Doo revival will become available to rent on VOD May 15. The film follows Shaggy Rogers, Fred Jones, Velma Dinkley, Daphne Blake, and Scooby-Doo as they attempt to avert a “dogpocalypse.” The cast includes Will Forte, Gina Rodriguez, Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried, Frank Welker (the only original cast member returning), Mark Wahlberg, Jason Isaacs, Kiersey Clemons, Ken Jeong, and Tracy Morgan. Photo: Warner Bros.



5/12 8. 'The Way Back' The Way Back enjoyed a short run in theaters starting on March 6. It became available for digital purchase on March 24. The film follows a former high-school basketball superstar who, years later, finds himself unhappy and struggling with alcoholism. He is granted a shot at redemption when he becomes the basketball coach for his former high school’s team. The cast includes Ben Affleck, Al Madrigal, Michaela Watkins, and Janina Gavankar. Photo: Warner Bros.

6/12 7. 'Artemis Fowl' Artemis Fowl was originally intended to release in theaters in May of 2020. However, it will instead debut on Disney+ on June 12, 2020. Based on Eoin Colfer’s acclaimed fantasy novels, Artemis Fowl follows a 12-year-old genius who goes up against the underworld of fairies after the disappearance of his father. The cast includes Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart, Nonso Anozie, Colin Farrell, and Judi Dench. Photo: Disney+

7/12 6. 'The King of Staten Island' Judd Apatow’s film was supposed to release in theaters on June 19 but will instead be released through VOD on June 12. The semi-autobiographical film follows Scott (Pete Davidson), an aspiring comedian dealing with arrested development induced by the untimely death of his father when he was a child (among other things). In addition to Davidson, The King of Staten Island stars Bill Burr, Steve Buscemi, Marisa Tomei, Bel Powley, Maude Apatow, and Pamela Adlon. Photo: Universal Pictures

8/12 5. 'The Invisible Man' The Invisible Man made over $100 million in only three weeks at the box office after its release on Feb. 28. That run was cut short and on March 20, the film was released to streaming platforms for rent. The Invisible Man follows a woman who believes she is being stalked by her ex-boyfriend who has acquired the ability to become invisible. The cast includes Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid, Harriet Dyer, Michael Dorman, and Oliver Jackson-Cohen. Photo: Universal Pictures



9/12 4. 'The Lovebirds' The Lovebirds was originally scheduled to make its theatrical release on April 3, 2020. It was then announced that the film was sold to Netflix and would release on the streaming service on May 22. The film follows a couple that becomes unwittingly involved in a murder mystery. The cast includes Kumail Nanjiani, Issa Rae, Paul Sparks, Anna Camp, and Kyle Bornheimer. Photo: Netflix

10/12 3. 'The Painted Bird' The Painted Bird, based on Jerzy Kosiński’s novel of the same name, is the story of a young Jewish boy and the personalities he encounters during World War II. The film is still planning to be released in theaters on July 10, 2020; however, it became available on VOD March 25. The cast includes Petr Kotlár, Nina Šunevič, Ala Sakalova, Udo Kier, Michaela Doležalová, Stellan Skarsgård, and Harvey Keitel. Photo: IFC Films

11/12 2. 'Never Rarely Sometimes Always' Never Rarely Sometimes Always’ original release date was March 13. The film made its way to VOD on April 3. It follows Autumn, who, after finding out she is pregnant, travels a contemplative journey to New York City with her cousin Skylar. The cast includes Sidney Flanigan, Talia Ryder, Theodore Pellerin, Ryan Eggold, and Sharon Van Etten. Photo: Focus Features

12/12 1. 'Capone' Director Josh Trank’s Tom Hardy-led biopic, depicting the final days of notorious gangster Al Capone following his release from prison, will be released by Vertical Entertainment and Rebox Entertainment for 48 hours. The studio is still hoping for a theatrical release later this year. Photo: Vertical Entertainment

