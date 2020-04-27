Culture / Entertainment
Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt Steals a Solo ‘SNL’ Cold Open as the Only Candidate For Man of the Year (Besides Himself)

by Mandatory Editors

Brad Pitt is having a moment. Make that a year. Maybe even a decade. The stylish actor who just gets better with age has once again bested himself. On the heels of a heartwarming HGTV debut and a hilarious weatherman cameo on John Krasinski’s Some Good News, Pitt appeared over the weekend on Saturday Night Live as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and one of the few people talking sense about COVID-19 from the Trump administration.

Donning a suit, tie, gray wig, and glasses, Pitt depicted Dr. Fauci’s no-nonsense demeanor while calling the president out on his bullshit surrounding the coronavirus outbreak. Clips of Trump’s outrageous claims about the pandemic were interspersed with Dr. Fauci’s science-based medical advice.

The skit even addressed rumors that Trump is going to fire Dr. Fauci. “So, yeah, I’m getting fired. But until then, I’m going to be there, putting out the facts for whoever’s listening. And when I hear things like, ‘The virus can be cured if everyone takes the Tide Pod challenge, I’ll be there to say, ‘Please don’t,’” the faux Dr. Fauci reassured Americans.

At the end of the SNL cold open, Pitt removed the wig and glasses, looked into the camera, and sincerely thanked Dr. Fauci for “your calm and your clarity in this unnerving time.” He also expressed gratitude to medical workers, first responders, and their families. It was just another great, genuine moment in what has become Pitt’s public oeuvre lately. If we were handing out a Man of the Year award, it’d be a no-brainer who deserves it. (Sorry, Dr. Fauci, it’s not you, but you’re a solid second place.)

Cover Photo: NBC

Celebrities who care: Famous People Who Donated To Help Those Affected by Coronavirus (And So Should You)

MORE CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Coronavirus club: 15 Celebrity Tweets That Will Calm You to Know We’re All in This Together

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.