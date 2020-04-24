This Week in Trailers: David Spade Finds ‘The Wrong Missy’

The Wrong Missy

Netflix has released the official trailer for director Tyler Spindel’s forthcoming comedy film titled The Wrong Missy, featuring Golden Globe nominee David Spade as Tim Morris, a guy who accidentally invites the wrong girl to his company retreat. The film will be available for streaming on May 13.

Castle in the Ground

Gravitas Ventures has released the trailer for the upcoming drama Castle in the Ground, starring Alex Wolff, Neve Campbell, and Imogen Poots. The film will be available on demand on May 15.

All Day and a Night

Netflix has released the official trailer for director Joe Robert Cole’s upcoming drama film titled All Day and a Night, starring Emmy Award-winning actor Jeffrey Wright and Moonlight‘s Ashton Sanders as father and son, J.D. and Jahkor. The film will be available for streaming on Friday, May 1.

A Secret Love

Netflix has released the official trailer and key art for A Secret Love, an upcoming original documentary produced by Emmy winner Ryan Murphy and executive produced by Oscar nominee Jason Blum. The film will launch on the streamer on April 29.

We Are Little Zombies

Oscilloscope Laboratories has unveiled the first trailer for the Sundance Winner of the World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Originality, We Are Little Zombies, following a group of kids learning to express their grief through music.

Spaceship Earth

NEON has debuted the official Spaceship Earth trailer and poster for director Matt Wolf’s stranger-than-fiction documentary set to launch everywhere on May 8.

