Culture / Entertainment
moms

Mandatory Staff Picks: The Best Movie Moms

by Mandatory Editors

Good moms are hard to come by, at least on screen. Mothers get short shrift in storylines, and are often divisive forces to be avoided if they’re featured at all. But as Mother’s Day approaches, and you contemplate how to honor the woman who gave you the gift of life, you might find your mind drifting to the few good moms Hollywood has given us and wishing that one of them had raised you instead. We’ve hand-picked the top moms from our favorite films and want to sing their praises. Whether they’re known for tough love, unceasing compassion, or killer instincts, these movie moms are the role models we wish we had growing up.

Cover Photo: TriStar Pictures

Mandatory Good News: Man Uses Bucket Truck to Visit Mom, Best Kind of Mama’s Boy

Mama tried: 10 Movies That Warned Humanity Not to Mess With Mother Nature

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.