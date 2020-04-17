This Week in Trailers: ‘The Lovebirds’ Goes Straight to Netflix

The Lovebirds

Netflix has finally revealed the new release date for director Michael Showalter’s forthcoming romantic comedy The Lovebirds after a month since the streaming service acquired the film from Paramount Pictures. Starring Oscar nominee Kumail Nanjiani and two-time Golden Globe nominee Issa Rae, the film will now be available for streaming on Friday, May 22.

Artemis Fowl

Director Kenneth Branagh’s Artemis Fowl, starring Ferdia Shaw and Golden Globe winner Colin Farrell, is heading straight to Disney+. The movie that was originally scheduled to debut in theaters on May 29 is now hitting the streaming service on June 12.

Capone

The official trailer for Josh Trank’s upcoming Capone biopic crime drama has been released, featuring Oscar nominee Tom Hardy as America’s most notorious gangster. The film is expected to make its long-awaited debut on VOD on May 12 with an on-demand 48-hour rental. However, depending on the global coronavirus situation, Vertical Entertainment and Redbox Entertainment are still planning to release the film in theaters this summer.

Valley Girl

Orion Pictures has finally revealed the official trailer for director Rachel Lee Goldenberg’s upcoming comedy musical remake of Valley Girl, starring Jessica Rothe and Josh Whitehouse. Originally set to be released in theaters over a year ago in June of 2018, the film is now scheduled to make its debut on digital on Friday, May 8.

Akashinga: The Brave Ones

National Geographic has released the trailer for the documentary short Akashinga: The Brave Ones, directed by Maria Wilhelm — the executive director of the Avatar Alliance Foundation — and executive produced by James Cameron. The documentary tells the story of Akashinga, the all-female anti-poaching unit in Zimbabwe that is revolutionizing the way animals are protected and communities are empowered.

