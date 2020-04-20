DJ Krasinski Serves Up a Virtual Prom Kids Never Knew They Wanted, Brad Pitt Crashes the Party

If you bothered to go to prom when you were in high school, we’re going to bet you were disappointed. Overpriced tickets, uncomfortable clothes, cringey music, and lackluster food are trademarks of most high school proms. But John Krasinski, a modern hero if there ever was one, tried to rectify that experience over the weekend by DJing a virtual prom on his Some Good News YouTube channel.

Far from the embarrassing soiree thrown by your high school, Krasinski brought out the biggest stars to make the night special. Billie Eilish, the Jonas Brothers, Chance the Rapper, Finneas, and Krasinski’s The Office costar Rainn Wilson all made appearances. In between renditions of Eilish’s “Bad Guy” and the Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker,” the prom showed footage of young people around the world, decked out and dancing with their “dates.” (Thanks, Mom and Dad!) As for Krasinski, he brought his stylish self, looking sharp in a bowtie, tux, and bright pink glasses. Golden streamers decorated his office, and he even had disco ball-like lighting. In other words: this was definitely cooler than anything you experienced in your teens.

The idea for a virtual prom was inspired by an Alabama high school senior, Marli Odgers, and her father. Because Odgers’ prom was canceled, her dad laid out her dress and a note asking for a dance. In a video that went viral, they swayed to “Bless the Broken Road” by Rascal Flatts in the family’s living room. Odgers is just one of the teens who won’t be able to attend a real prom this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s a very weird time, but each and every one of you are missing something and this is the least I could do and I couldn’t be more proud to do it,” Krasinski said in a prom recap video posted to his YouTube channel. It was definitely a party to remember, and a better prom than most teens would have had otherwise. And then Brad Pitt crashed the party.

More good news, as funny as it is weird and inspiring…

1/12 Boss Working From Home Gives New Meaning to the Term ‘Couch Potato’ During Video Conference For more news, click here. Photo: Lizet Ocamp Twitter

2/12 Doing Their Part: 6 Organizations Helping Those in Need During the Coronavirus Outbreak For more news, click here. Photo: Sladic (Getty Images)

3/12 The Repopularizing of the Drive-In Theater Marks a Return to Simpler Times For more news, click here. Photo: J. R. Eyerman (Getty Images)

4/12 We Needed This: You Can Now Order Girl Scout Cookies Online For more news, click here. Photo: MarkCoffeyPhoto (Getty Images)



5/12 8 Inspirational Stories of Communities Coming Together During the Pandemic For more news, click here. Photo: Justin Paget (Getty Images)

6/12 Inspire: John Krasinski Makes ‘Some’ Things Better With ‘Some Good News,’ Celebrating 15 Years of ‘The Office’ For more news, click here. Photo: YouTube

7/12 Soul Food: Cambridge, Massachusetts Mayor Pays Local Restaurants to Feed the Homeless For more news, click here. Photo: kuarmungadd (Getty Images)

8/12 Hilariously Creative Bakers Want You to Have Your Toilet Paper and Eat It, Too For more news, click here. Photo: INA FASSBENDER / Contributor (Getty Images)



9/12 New Yorkers Throwing ‘Corona Potlucks,’ Going to Need All the Luck They Can Get For more news, click here. Photo: bernardbodo (Getty Images)

10/12 Heroic Dog Delivers Curbside Wine During Coronavirus Lockdown For more news, click here. Photo: Vincent Scherer (Getty Images)

11/12 Sheriff Capitalizes on Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’ Popularity to Reopen Cold Case For more news, click here. Photo: Netflix

12/12 Tipping Point: Fireball Just Opened The World’s Biggest (Metaphorical) Tip Jar for Unemployed Food and Beverage Service Workers For more news, click here. Photo: artisteer (Getty Images)

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.