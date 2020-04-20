‘Jeopardy!’s Alex Trebek to Release Memoir For 80th Birthday, Guaranteed to Have All the Answers

What is the most highly-anticipated celebrity memoir of the year? The answer just might be Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek’s book The Answer Is…Reflections on My Life. The tome is scheduled for release on July 21, one day before the TV icon’s 80th birthday. With so much life experience under his belt, it’s no wonder the narrative will cover everything from marriage and parenthood to professional success and philanthropy. Beyond the serious side, though, within the 160 pages, Trebek also discloses his opinion on Will Ferrell‘s Saturday Night Live impersonation of him and shares what prompted him to shave his trademark mustache.

The book borrows its structure from the game show, with which his name has been synonymous since 1984, by posing each chapter title as a question. Never-before-seen photos round out this personal portrait of one of America’s most beloved onscreen personalities. The publication comes at a poignant time in Trebek’s life; just last year, he disclosed a stage four pancreatic cancer diagnosis and has been fighting for his life ever since.

Wondering what Alex has been up to at home? He wrote a book! Learn more about “The Answer Is…: Reflections on My Life” here: https://t.co/XvuCrqxBt1 pic.twitter.com/j2HsOn6Q2Y — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) April 14, 2020

“I want people to know a little more about the person they have been cheering on for the past year,” he says in the book about why he wanted to pen his life story now. It’s the perfect capstone on what has been a remarkable career that garnered him seven Daytime Emmy Awards (among them a Lifetime Achievement Award) and a Guinness World Record for hosting the most episodes (30 seasons!) of a game show.

So. What will we be reading this summer? The Answer Is…

Cover Photo: Kris Connor / Stringer (Getty Images)

