Brad Pitt Renovates Makeup Artist’s Studio on HGTV Debut (Is There Nothing This Guy Can’t Do?)

We already think Brad Pitt is one of the coolest and most stylish actors around, but leave it to him to make us admire him even more. In his latest envious endeavor, he teamed up with HGTV’s Property Brothers to do the ultimate good deed for his longtime makeup artist, Jean Black. In the series debut of Celebrity IOU, a show that features celebrities gifting home makeovers to their nearest and dearest, Pitt helped transform Black’s detached garage into a gorgeous guest house with a makeup studio and bathroom.

“It was such a shitbox…I’ve been waiting so long to see something happen to this dump,” Pitt said on the episode. “I love the sound of a construction site. If I’m not building, I’m dying. [I] just walk into a place and just see the possibilities.”

Pitt was hands-on in the demolition phase of the renovation and was filmed slinging a sledgehammer, donning safety goggles and all. He also reportedly made it a point to learn everyone’s names on the production and construction crews. When the finished remodel was revealed, Pitt choked back tears about the personal touches therein, including a framed photograph of Black’s deceased parents.

“I know Brad’s generosity, it’s huge,” said Black, who has known Pitt for around 30 years. “But for him to do this, it’s really more than I ever thought could happen. I am so touched by this, I could really not thank you enough. I love you, Brad.” She’s not alone in that sentiment. Damn it, Brad, once again you’ve set the bar for a true gentleman even higher than we thought it could go.

Cover Photo: HGTV

We’re not worthy: Brad Pitt Proves Twice This Year That Some Movies Are Still Worth a Trip to the Theater

MORE NEWS:

1/12 Boss Working From Home Gives New Meaning to the Term ‘Couch Potato’ During Video Conference For more news, click here. Photo: Lizet Ocamp Twitter

2/12 Doing Their Part: 6 Organizations Helping Those in Need During the Coronavirus Outbreak For more news, click here. Photo: Sladic (Getty Images)

3/12 The Repopularizing of the Drive-In Theater Marks a Return to Simpler Times For more news, click here. Photo: J. R. Eyerman (Getty Images)

4/12 We Needed This: You Can Now Order Girl Scout Cookies Online For more news, click here. Photo: MarkCoffeyPhoto (Getty Images)



5/12 8 Inspirational Stories of Communities Coming Together During the Pandemic For more news, click here. Photo: Justin Paget (Getty Images)

6/12 Inspire: John Krasinski Makes ‘Some’ Things Better With ‘Some Good News,’ Celebrating 15 Years of ‘The Office’ For more news, click here. Photo: YouTube

7/12 Soul Food: Cambridge, Massachusetts Mayor Pays Local Restaurants to Feed the Homeless For more news, click here. Photo: kuarmungadd (Getty Images)

8/12 Hilariously Creative Bakers Want You to Have Your Toilet Paper and Eat It, Too For more news, click here. Photo: INA FASSBENDER / Contributor (Getty Images)



9/12 New Yorkers Throwing ‘Corona Potlucks,’ Going to Need All the Luck They Can Get For more news, click here. Photo: bernardbodo (Getty Images)

10/12 Heroic Dog Delivers Curbside Wine During Coronavirus Lockdown For more news, click here. Photo: Vincent Scherer (Getty Images)

11/12 Sheriff Capitalizes on Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’ Popularity to Reopen Cold Case For more news, click here. Photo: Netflix

12/12 Tipping Point: Fireball Just Opened The World’s Biggest (Metaphorical) Tip Jar for Unemployed Food and Beverage Service Workers For more news, click here. Photo: artisteer (Getty Images)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.