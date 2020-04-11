This Week in Trailers: Chris Hemsworth Attempts an ‘Extraction’

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including Extraction. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Extraction

Netflix has released the official trailer for their upcoming Russo Brothers-produced action thriller film Extraction, featuring Chris Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake as he tries to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime lord. Directed by stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave, the film will be available for streaming on April 24 at Netflix.

The Trip to Greece

IFC Films has released the official The Trip to Greece trailer for the upcoming fourth and final installment of BBC’s The Trip series, featuring the return of Oscar nominee Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon as fictionalized versions of themselves. The film will arrive on VOD May 22.

How to Build a Girl

IFC Films has released the official trailer for director Coky Giedroyc’s forthcoming coming-of-age comedy film adaptation of How to Build a Girl, based on English journalist Caitlin Moran’s semi-autobiographical novel of the same. The video features Golden Globe nominee Beanie Feldstein as a young music journalist who transforms herself into a famous rock critic Dolly Wilde. The film will arrive in theaters and on-demand on May 8.

The Half of It

Netflix has released the official trailer for the romance comedy feature The Half of It, written and directed by Alice Wu. The film will launch on Netflix on May 1.

Kubrick by Kubrick

Following the iconic film festival’s postponement last month, Tribeca Film Festival is set to debut a select catalog of its programming online and has unveiled the first trailer for the Stanley Kubrick documentary Kubrick by Kubrick.

