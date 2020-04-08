Culture / Entertainment
Tiger King

‘Tiger King’ Nemesis Carole Baskin Is the Focus of a New Series About Missing Husband

Hey all you cool cats and kittens! Are you bummed that you binge-watched the entire Netflix docuseries Tiger King so fast? Do you feel bereft now that the white trash true crime bonanza is over? Dry your tears, big cat lovers, for you’re about to get a sequel, of sorts. Reports are swirling that Joe Exotic’s nemesis, Carole Baskin, will be at the apex of a new series on Investigation Discovery. Rather than rehash the acrimony between former zoo owner Exotic (real name: Joe Maldonado-Passage) and the murder-for-hire plot against animal rights advocate Baskin that landed him in jail, this show will focus more on the mysterious disappearance of Baskin’s husband, multi-millionaire Don Lewis.

Lewis, the co-founder of Wild Life on Easy Street (now Big Cat Rescue), disappeared in August of 1997. His vehicle was found in a Florida airport parking lot, but what happened to him remains unknown. Baskin has repeatedly denied any involvement in her hubby’s disappearance…but inherited a shit ton of money after he vanished.

“Love her or hate her, Carole is now in the center ring of the big cat circus,” ID said in a statement. “Is she a selfless crusader and protector of animals, who found unimaginable strength despite the mysterious disappearance of her husband? Or are we witnessing Carole Baskin’s master plan finally take effect? Despite her claims of innocence, did she orchestrate the disappearance of Don Lewis to seize control of his fortune, consolidate power and lay waste to her foes? No one seems to be talking – except for one man – and that man is the center of ID’s upcoming investigative series.”

The new show, titled Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic, will feature exclusive footage and offer fresh insights on the case. For Tiger King fans, this kind of news is the cat’s meow.

