This Week in Trailers: ‘Killing Eve’ Returns For Season 3

Welcome to our weekly recap of new TV trailers that recently debuted, including Killing Eve. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs and first looks below!

Cover Photo: BBC

Killing Eve

BBC America has released a brand new trailer for the upcoming third season of their critically-acclaimed comedy spy thriller Killing Eve, featuring new footage of Villanelle and Eve as they try to cope up with the effects of their “breakup.” Starring award-winning actress Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, the series will now return two weeks earlier than originally planned on Sunday, April 12.

Snowpiercer

TNT has released a brand new teaser for their long-in-development series adaptation of Snowpiercer, which is based on Oscar winner Bong Joon-Ho’s 2013 film of the same name. Starring Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Connelly in her first major TV project after 20 years, the dystopian thriller is set to make its debut on Sunday, May 17 at 9 p.m.

The Last O.G.

TBS has released the official The Last O.G. season three trailer starring Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish and co-created by Academy Award winner Jordan Peele. Set to premiere on Tuesday, April 7 at 10:30 p.m.

50 States of Fright

Quibi has debuted the official 50 States of Fright trailer for Sam Raimi’s upcoming horror anthology series. Quibi is set to launch on April 6. The quick bite streamer is currently offering a 90-day free trial for those who sign-up before April 30.

Stargirl

The CW has released a brand new trailer for the upcoming Stargirl series. For the first time ever in live action, S.T.R.I.P.E., the 15-foot robot Pat Dugan created in order to help his stepdaughter, makes an appearance. The robot’s full name stands for Special Tactics Robotic Integrated Power Enhancer.

