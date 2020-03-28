This Week in Trailers: ‘Solar Opposites’ From ‘Rick and Morty’ Creator

Welcome to our weekly recap of new TV trailers that recently debuted, including Solar Opposites. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs and first looks below!

Solar Opposites

Hulu has released the official teaser for the animated series Solar Opposites from Justin Roiland, the co-creator of Rick and Morty, which lands on the streamer this May 8.

Defending Jacob

Apple TV+ has released the official Defending Jacob trailer starring MCU alum Chris Evans alongside Jaeden Martell. The limited series, based on William Landay’s crime drama novel of the same name, will premiere on April 24.

#blackAF

Netflix has revealed the #blackAF trailer for the new comedy series (originally titled Black Excellence) from Kenya Barris, the creator of black-ish. Barris and Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation) star as a fictional couple in the mockumentary series arriving on Netflix April 17.

Future Man

Hulu has debuted the full trailer for the highly-anticipated third and final season of its hit time-traveling comedy Future Man seeing its three main heroes taking on one final mission to save the broken timeline. Future Man season three will consist of eight episodes and will begin streaming on April 3 only on Hulu.

Chrissy’s Court

Quibi has debuted the first teaser trailer for Chrissy’s Court, the upcoming arbitration-based court show hosted by Lip Sync Battle‘s Chrissy Teigen teasing a courtroom full of real and comedic chaos. The show is set to premiere alongside the launch of the new streaming service on April 6.

