10 Netflix Originals Coming Soon (And in April) to Get You Through the Next Month of Isolation

Never has Netflix and chill been such an essential part of our daily lives. Thanks to coronavirus ruining everything, a lot of us are stuck at home in front of the screen, scrolling through Netflix for a distraction from quarantine boredom. If there ever was a time to binge-watch, it’s now, with the streaming service rolling out a slew of new original content in the form of dramas, comedy specials, sitcoms, and even a nature documentary. Whatever kind of entertainment you’re craving, Netflix has you covered for at least the next month. Now if only they delivered snacks…

1/10 'Ozark' The Byrde family is back and badder than ever in season three of this Netflix original series. The money laundering drama finds husband and wife Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) locking horns over how to get out of debt alive. Spitfire Ruth (Emmy-winner Julia Garner) returns as the now manager of the Byrde’s riverboat casino.

2/10 The Midnight Gospel If you’re in the mood for an animated series, this one from the creator of Adventure Time should fit the bill. The out-of-this-world show features a “spacecaster” named Clancy who’s on a mission to interview other beings on the meaning of life. Photo: Netflix

3/10 'Extraction' Chris Hemsworth stars as Tyler Rake, a mercenary tasked with rescuing the kidnapped son of a crime lord, in this gritty action flick. Photo: Netflix

4/10 'Brews Brothers' It’s about time brewery culture got its due in entertainment. On this sitcom, a pair of brothers have to stop butting heads long enough to save their brewery. The series was created by the Schaffer brothers, best known for That '70s Show. Photo: Netflix



5/10 'Too Hot to Handle' Reality TV fans will be transported to paradise with this series, where hot singles mingle and try to win the $100,000 celibacy challenge. Can they keep it in their pants? Stay tuned…

6/10 'Chris D’Elia: No Pain' We could all use a laugh right about now. American comedian Chris D’Elia promsies to deliver with this new comedy special featuring his trademark blunt but relatable humor. Photo: Netflix

7/10 'Middleditch & Schwartz' Thomas Middleditch of Silicon Valley and Sonic the Hedgehog star Ben Schwartz teamed up some time ago on an improvised two-man show. They’ve been taking the act across the country, but with coronavirus canceling events left and right, it’s the perfect time for Netflix to bring it to streaming audiences. Photo: Netflix

8/10 'Cooking With Cannabis' With restaurants closed for table service across the country, you’ll probably be doing a lot of home cooking. Why not infuse your food with your favorite herb – cannabis? On this cooking competition show hosted by “Milkshake” singer Kelis, professional chef contestants must do just that, creating delectable themed three-course meals for a panel of judges in pursuit of a $10,000 prize.



9/10 'Love Wedding Repeat' If you’re lucky enough to be quarantining with a special someone, you’ll need a romantic comedy for date night. This one, based on a French film called Plan de Table, was written and directed by Dean Craig. The story follows Jack (Sam Claflin), a man trying to help his sister execute her dream wedding while repeatedly running into the one who got away (Olivia Munn). Photo: Netflix

10/10 'Absurd Planet' Nature is suddenly back on our radar now that all our favorite indoor places are closed. If you can’t make it outside as often as you’d like (or aren’t near any exotic locales), this documentary series is the next best thing. Explore the world via your screen without ever leaving your couch. Photo: Netflix

