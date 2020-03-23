Culture / Music
FatherJohnMisty

Father John Misty Releases ‘Off-Key in Hamburg’ Live Album For Covid-19 Support, Currently God’s Favorite Musician

by Mandatory Editors

In the case of the Monday, this one is unlike any other, but Father John Misty listeners and lovers awoke to the new week with some quality streaming when Josh Tillman released his first full-length live set Off-Key in Hamburg from his 2019 tour. The album, available for download on Bandcamp, is taking donations for the MusiCares Covid-19 Fund to support people affected by the current coronavirus crisis.

While his 2017 LP, Pure Comedy appears to be the unofficial soundtrack of 2020, this live album’s 20-song set captures the under-appreciated greatness of Tillman live at the Hamburg Elbphilharmoneion with the brilliant Neue Philharmonie Frankfurt on August 8, 2019 during the most recent leg of the Father John Misty God’s Favorite Customer album cycle. While no new album or full tour is slated for 2020, especially with all the cancellations, Tillman has been in studio working on material for a fifth studio album with a single festival tour date at Martha’s Vinyard’s Beach Road Weekend, which is currently still scheduled to play in July.

If you’re looking for a good way to help, any of these organizations below would gladly accept anything you have to offer.

For your consideration: 20 Hilarious Hoarder Tweets in a Time of Quarantine

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.