RANKED! The Best Jason Bateman Roles Ahead of ‘Ozark’ Season 3

Jason Bateman is finally getting his due. After decades of appearances in forgettable TV series and mildly funny comedy movies, the 51-year-old actor has landed in some of Hollywood’s best roles. For the first time in his career, he’s being taken seriously — and showing off his chops. In addition to his lengthy acting resume, Bateman is a prolific producer and an award-winning director. These days, any project with his name attached is bound to be a viewing pleasure. As we await his return in the third season of Ozark on Netflix, we’ve rounded up and ranked his best roles to date.

Cover Photo: HBO

Prepare your watchlist: TV Shows Returning in 2020 That We Can’t Wait to Binge On

1/10 10. 'Bad Words' As the title implies, this is a raunchy comedy in which Bateman plays foul-mouthed Guy, a 40-year-old spelling bee loser determined to get back in the game. While one of his less impressive acting roles, it was Bateman's directorial debut.

2/10 9. 'The Switch' As Wally, Bateman plays a man who drunkenly swaps his sperm in for a donor's at his best friend's impregnation party. It isn't until seven years later that he realizes what he's done.

3/10 8. 'Hancock' In this fantasy-crime flick, Bateman costars as PR executive Ray Embrey, who is saved by a scrappy superhero in Los Angeles and offers to work on the superhero's image as a sign of his gratitude for the good deed. Photo: Columbia Pictures

4/10 7. 'Game Night' In this dark comedy, Bateman deals out a remarkable performance as a stressed-out husband whose life is thrown into upheaval when his shadowy brother turns the couple's regular game night into a murder mystery.



5/10 6. 'Juno' In this fan favorite indie film, Bateman plays immature Mark Loring, a creepy musichead and the reluctant adoptive father-to-be of teen mom Juno's baby.

6/10 5. 'The Gift' As Simon Callum, Bateman plays a doting husband who moves with his wife to California. They immediately bump into an old acquaintance of Simon's who increasingly interferes in their lives until a secret about Simon's past is revealed.

7/10 4. 'Horrible Bosses' In this crass comedy, Bateman plays Nick, a financial analyst struggling to climb the corporate ladder under an abusive boss.

8/10 3. 'Arrested Development' In the critically acclaimed series that made his name synonymous with comedy, Bateman plays Michael Bluth, a single dad trying to do the right thing after his own father is incarcerated for real estate corruption.



9/10 2. 'The Outsider' Bateman plays the all-around good guy and family man who is accused of a young boy's murder in this underrated sci-fi crime drama adapted from the Stephen King novel of the same name.

10/10 1. 'Ozark' Bateman goes his darkest yet as Marty Byrde, the financial planner-turned-money launderer in this Netflix original series. The role has garnered him two Emmy nominations for Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2018 and 2019. We anticipate he'll see another nod again this year.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.