RANKED! The Best Jason Bateman Roles Ahead of ‘Ozark’ Season 3
Jason Bateman is finally getting his due. After decades of appearances in forgettable TV series and mildly funny comedy movies, the 51-year-old actor has landed in some of Hollywood’s best roles. For the first time in his career, he’s being taken seriously — and showing off his chops. In addition to his lengthy acting resume, Bateman is a prolific producer and an award-winning director. These days, any project with his name attached is bound to be a viewing pleasure. As we await his return in the third season of Ozark on Netflix, we’ve rounded up and ranked his best roles to date.
10. 'Bad Words'
As the title implies, this is a raunchy comedy in which Bateman plays foul-mouthed Guy, a 40-year-old spelling bee loser determined to get back in the game. While one of his less impressive acting roles, it was Bateman's directorial debut.
9. 'The Switch'
As Wally, Bateman plays a man who drunkenly swaps his sperm in for a donor's at his best friend's impregnation party. It isn't until seven years later that he realizes what he's done.
8. 'Hancock'
In this fantasy-crime flick, Bateman costars as PR executive Ray Embrey, who is saved by a scrappy superhero in Los Angeles and offers to work on the superhero's image as a sign of his gratitude for the good deed.
Photo: Columbia Pictures
7. 'Game Night'
In this dark comedy, Bateman deals out a remarkable performance as a stressed-out husband whose life is thrown into upheaval when his shadowy brother turns the couple's regular game night into a murder mystery.
6. 'Juno'
In this fan favorite indie film, Bateman plays immature Mark Loring, a creepy musichead and the reluctant adoptive father-to-be of teen mom Juno's baby.
5. 'The Gift'
As Simon Callum, Bateman plays a doting husband who moves with his wife to California. They immediately bump into an old acquaintance of Simon's who increasingly interferes in their lives until a secret about Simon's past is revealed.
4. 'Horrible Bosses'
In this crass comedy, Bateman plays Nick, a financial analyst struggling to climb the corporate ladder under an abusive boss.
3. 'Arrested Development'
In the critically acclaimed series that made his name synonymous with comedy, Bateman plays Michael Bluth, a single dad trying to do the right thing after his own father is incarcerated for real estate corruption.
2. 'The Outsider'
Bateman plays the all-around good guy and family man who is accused of a young boy's murder in this underrated sci-fi crime drama adapted from the Stephen King novel of the same name.
1. 'Ozark'
Bateman goes his darkest yet as Marty Byrde, the financial planner-turned-money launderer in this Netflix original series. The role has garnered him two Emmy nominations for Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2018 and 2019. We anticipate he'll see another nod again this year.
