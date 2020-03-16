Idris Elba Tests Positive For Coronavirus, The Only Possible News Worse Than His Decision to Be in ‘Cats’ Remake
Welp, it happened: Idris Elba, one of the world’s current biggest badasses and the future’s most likely first black James Bond, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
But don’t be alarmed (unless you’re the friend he got it from), he’s feeling fine. If anybody is equipped to handle this, it’s a black, British DJ/actor who can summon the bifrost.
Is this his instant karma for doing Cats and pre-karma for the 2021 Suicide Squad sequel? Unlikely, but while this might be a continuation of awful news since we heard Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson tested positive, these A-list celebrities are calm and cool coronavirus-positive poster people for how to respond to the bad news, letting everyone know that while they have the virus (and maybe be forever tainted by this plague in our minds), they’ll win our hearts over once again when they’re good and healthy.
Our thoughts and prayers, however helpful they may be, are with Idris and his family for a speedy recovery. Elba is set to appear in The Harder They Fall, Concrete Cowboys and Three Thousand Years of Longing in 2020, as well as the sequel to Suicide Squad in 2021, which couldn’t possibly be worse than the original.
Photo: Raymond Hall (Getty)
16 Celebrities Who Don’t Let Depression Get Them Down & Neither Should You
1/12
Study Finds Dads Hide From Family in Bathroom, IBS Now as Popular of an Excuse as Glaucoma Is For Stoners
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Anthony Redpath (Getty Images)
2/12
Woman’s Butthole Is a Business Page, But Facebook Is the Real A-Hole For Not Taking It Down
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Buzzfeed
3/12
Meanwhile in Florida: Man Wakes Up to Burglar Sucking His Toes, Don't Act Surprised
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: efenzi (Getty Images)
4/12
Man Asks Judge to Approve ‘Trial by Combat’ With Ex-Wife, Potential Reality Show ‘Marital Gladiators’ on the Table
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: elementals (Getty Images)
5/12
Meanwhile in Florida: Man Arrested For Hanging From Traffic Lights and Pooping on Cars, Stuck the Landing
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Huzler.com
6/12
Gene-Edited Baby Born in China, Vows World Domination Before Gender Reveal Party
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: John M Lund Photography Inc (Getty Images)
7/12
Kentucky School Expels Girl Over Rainbow Birthday Cake and Matching Sweater, Then Gets Sued For Being Enormous Prick
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Kimberly Alford (Facebook)
8/12
Minnie Mouse Lands First Punch in Vegas Disney Brawl, Bet You Didn’t See Her Comin’
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Matthew Sperzel Contributor
9/12
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Vagina Candle Sells Out, People Really Excited About Their Home Smelling Like They Just Had Sex For Once
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Rachel Murray Stringer (Getty Images)
10/12
Disservice Animal: Cleverly Disturbed Man Registers Beer as Emotional Support Pet
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Space_Cat (Getty Images)
11/12
Police Officer Fired For Giving Feces Sandwich to Homeless Man Wins Job Back, Maintains Sh!t-Eating Grin
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: The Independent
12/12
Anti-Vaxxer Charged After Throwing Menstrual Blood in Court, Perfect Example For Why You Should Vaccinate Your Kids
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Sacramento County Sherrif’s Office
1/12
Study Finds Dads Hide From Family in Bathroom, IBS Now as Popular of an Excuse as Glaucoma Is For Stoners
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Anthony Redpath (Getty Images)
2/12
Woman’s Butthole Is a Business Page, But Facebook Is the Real A-Hole For Not Taking It Down
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Buzzfeed
3/12
Meanwhile in Florida: Man Wakes Up to Burglar Sucking His Toes, Don't Act Surprised
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: efenzi (Getty Images)
4/12
Man Asks Judge to Approve ‘Trial by Combat’ With Ex-Wife, Potential Reality Show ‘Marital Gladiators’ on the Table
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: elementals (Getty Images)
5/12
Meanwhile in Florida: Man Arrested For Hanging From Traffic Lights and Pooping on Cars, Stuck the Landing
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Huzler.com
6/12
Gene-Edited Baby Born in China, Vows World Domination Before Gender Reveal Party
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: John M Lund Photography Inc (Getty Images)
7/12
Kentucky School Expels Girl Over Rainbow Birthday Cake and Matching Sweater, Then Gets Sued For Being Enormous Prick
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Kimberly Alford (Facebook)
8/12
Minnie Mouse Lands First Punch in Vegas Disney Brawl, Bet You Didn’t See Her Comin’
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Matthew Sperzel Contributor
9/12
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Vagina Candle Sells Out, People Really Excited About Their Home Smelling Like They Just Had Sex For Once
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Rachel Murray Stringer (Getty Images)
10/12
Disservice Animal: Cleverly Disturbed Man Registers Beer as Emotional Support Pet
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Space_Cat (Getty Images)
11/12
Police Officer Fired For Giving Feces Sandwich to Homeless Man Wins Job Back, Maintains Sh!t-Eating Grin
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: The Independent
12/12
Anti-Vaxxer Charged After Throwing Menstrual Blood in Court, Perfect Example For Why You Should Vaccinate Your Kids
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Sacramento County Sherrif’s Office