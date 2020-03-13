Mandatory Staff Picks: The 12 Best Movies About Irishmen (And No, Not ‘The Irishman’)

We’re lucky to have the Irish. They’ve given us exceptional whiskey and beer, mythical delights like leprechauns, and social salves like the Irish goodbye. Another area the Irish excel in is filmmaking. Storylines about Irishmen often incorporate staunch political stances, scrappy fights to survive, and a dark sense of humor. This St. Patrick’s Day, since events seem to be getting canceled left and right due to coronavirus, you might as well stay home and binge a bunch of movies about our friends from the Emerald Isle. We’ve selected the 12 best movies about Irishmen to keep you entertained on March 17.

Cover Photo: IFC Films

1/12 'The Fighter' This heavyweight drama tells the story of real-life boxer "Irish" Micky Ward (Mark Wahlberg) who fights to gain the upper hand in an industry that idolizes his half-brother and former boxer Dicky Eklund.

2/12 'In the Name of the Father' Irishman Gerry Conlon (Daniel Day-Lewis) is wrongly accused of, and imprisoned for, a bombing and spends the next 15 years fighting for his freedom in this inspiring drama.

3/12 'The Departed' This violent Martin Scorsese epic features Jack Nicholson as Irish-American mob boss Frank Costello whose organization is infiltrated by Boston police.

4/12 'Boondock Saints' In this action thriller, Irish-American twins Conner (Sean Patrick Flanery) and Murphy (Norman Reedus) become vigilantes in an attempt to purge their hometown of Boston of crime.



5/12 'My Left Foot' Daniel Day-Lewis won his first Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Christy Brown, a man with cerebral palsy who becomes a talented artist, in this critically acclaimed film.

6/12 'Hunger' This challenging film takes place in 1981, when IRA prisoner Bobby Sands (Michael Fassbender) embarked on a hunger strike in Northern Ireland's HM Prison Maze in protest of prison conditions. Though he gathered support from fellow inmates, he ultimately died from starvation.

7/12 'Once' In this Academy Award-winning film, an Irish vacuum salesman (Glen Hansard) with dreams of making his big break as a musician meets a Czech flower vendor (Marketa Irglova) who turns out to be a talented musician herself. The two make sweet, sweet music together in Dublin and fall in love.

8/12 'Far and Away' An Irishman (Tom Cruise) immigrates to the United States circa 1893 with his landlord's daughter (Nicole Kidman) in search of a better life in this sweeping, romantic drama.



9/12 'Ondine' In this modern-day fairy tale, Colin Farrell stars as an Irish fisherman who nets a selkie (a mythical seal-woman creature) named Ondine who increases his haul with her siren song.

10/12 'The Boxer' Belfast boxer Danny Flynn (Daniel Day-Lewis) is released from prison after serving a 14-year sentence for his involvement in the Irish Republican Army and struggles to cobble together a new life with his former flame Maggie (Emily Watson).

11/12 'The Crying Game' After fleeing Ireland for London, Irish Republican Army member Fergus (Stephen Rea) seeks out his former captive's girlfriend, Dil (Jaye Davidson), and gets caught up in a relationship he never could have imagined.

12/12 'Circle of Friends' Chris O'Donnell stars as Jack, an Irish rugby player and heartthrob adored by Benny (Minnie Driver), in this collegiate drama set in 1950s Dublin. Photo: Price Entertainment

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.