Inspire / Culture / Entertainment / Sports / Weird News
Mighty Ducks Shaun Weiss

Goldberg! Shaun Weiss of ‘The Mighty Ducks’ Is Shining Example We All Need a Little Help (And Should Ask For It)

by Mandatory Editors

It isn’t easy to ask for help, but being able to do so is a hallmark of a grown-ass man. That’s why we’re applauding The Mighty Ducks actor Shaun Weiss. The once-chubby onscreen goalie has been in jail in California because of meth and burglary charges. Earlier this week, a Yuba County, California judge approved a motion to release Weiss so he can get clean and sober. His treatment will start with a week-long detox at an Orange County hospital followed by 90 days in rehab. This was all made possible by an unnamed TV show that offered to sponsor Weiss’ treatment.

It’s a reassuring step in the right direction for the childhood star who has suffered from drug addiction, alcohol abuse, and mental illness for years. He also has a criminal record that includes petty theft and shoplifting; at one rock-bottom point, he was living on the street. Throughout it all, however, friends and fellow celebrities have stepped up to facilitate getting him the help he needs. Hopefully, this time, his recovery will stick and the 41-year-old entertainer will see brighter days ahead.

Cover Photos: Marysville Police Department and Buena Vista Pictures

16 Celebrities Who Don’t Let Depression Hold Them Down (And Neither Should You)

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

25 Years Later: ‘D2: The Mighty Ducks’ Proves Ducks Still Fly Together

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.