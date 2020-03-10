Culture / Entertainment
spring break movies

Mandatory Staff Picks: The 10 Greatest Spring Break Movies to Binge Beforehand

by Mandatory Editors

It’s spring break season and boy, do we ever need a vacation — from pandemics, from politics, from Katy Perry. Whether you want to get psyched up for your wild, drunken week or need a vicarious getaway because you’re broke and staying home, spring break movies are the ideal escape. While not known for their award-winning performances or groundbreaking scripts, spring break movies provide enough laughs and debauchery to make them worth watching again and again. We’ve personally picked the best of this fun-filled genre for your viewing pleasure, which we recommend watching in your swimsuit, tropical cocktail in hand.

Cover Photo: A24

You are where you travel: What Your Spring Break Destination of Choice Says About You

Must-see: 10 Major Movies We’re Most Anticipating in 2020

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.