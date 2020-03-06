This Week in Trailers: ‘Scoob!’ Has the Munchies

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including Scoob!. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Cover Photo: Warner Bros.

Scoob!

Warner Bros. Animation has unveiled the second and final trailer for the upcoming theatrical reboot of the iconic Hanna-Barbera cartoon franchise Scoob!, seeing Fred, Daphne and Velma in a race against time to find out who or what kidnapped Shaggy and Scooby-Doo. The film is slated to hit theaters on May 15.

Mandatory Top 10 of the 2010s: The Best Animated Movies of the Decade

Greyhound

Sony Pictures has released the official Greyhound trailer for the upcoming war drama written by and starring Academy Award winner Tom Hanks. The film will hit theaters on June 12.

Trolls World Tour

Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation have released a brand new trailer for their upcoming animated musical film Trolls World Tour, a follow-up to the 2016 blockbuster hit Trolls. The video features new footage that highlights Queen Barb’s evil plans of turning all trolls into Rock zombies. Originally set for release on April 17, the sequel is now scheduled to hit the theaters on April 10, replacing No Time to Die‘s previous slot.

Antebellum

Lionsgate has released the trailer for Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz’s forthcoming feature directorial debut horror film Antebellum, offering us a better idea of what the fate of Janelle Monáe’s character will be. Produced by Get Out and Us producer QC Entertainment, the film is slated to hit the theaters on April 24.

The Secret Garden

STXfilms has released the new trailer for The Secret Garden, based on the timeless novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett. The film is set to release in the U.S. this year and will hit U.K. theaters in April.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.